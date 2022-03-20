“We got the best f*****g commissioner in sports” - Kendrick Perkins heaps high praise on NBA commissioner Adam Silver, credits his work with the players association

The NBA has changed a great deal, and it is not just about the style of play. Although players pulling up from beyond the arc is the most noticeable change, several administrative modifications have been made for the betterment of the league.

League commissioner Adam Silver has been the chief proponent of these changes. He was appointed commissioner in 2014 and has since implemented programs for the benefit of all.

Kevin Garnett, whose number was recently retired at TD Garden, invited former teammate Kendrick Perkins on his show, "KG: Certified," to discuss the impact of Adam on the league. Perkins could not hold back his excitement as he heaped praise on Adam Silver for his achievements.

Although Perk retired four years after Silver's appointment, he has been around the league long enough to see the changes up close and commend them. He is currently a basketball analyst with ESPN.

"We got the best f*****g commissioner in sports," said Perkins.

After highlighting a few changes, including the dress code and the personal relationships Silver has with several players, he continued:

"Just think about everything that went on since he came into office. How long we was fighting for guys like Clifford Ray, and Robert Parish and Kevin McHale to get insurance? It happened with Adam Silver. We have never seen the NBA and the Players Association work together the way they've been working together."

With Silver, there seems to be more professionalism in the operation of the league. Although players still want some things to change, especially on the front of fines and fan empowerment, according to Draymond Green, the league has come a long way from how it started.

The NBA is celebrating its diamond jubilee

Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan, James Worthy, and Bob McAdoo pose for pictures after the introduction of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team

The NBA has been in operation for 75 years, showcasing exciting talents across different eras. To commemorate her diamond jubilee, the league announced the 75th Anniversary Team, comprised of the greatest names in basketball history.

At the All-Star game in Cleveland, the league's crown jewels were celebrated at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the same arena that hosted the 50th-anniversary celebration.

As with every list, there is bound to be disagreement. Players like Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson were left off the list, all of whom have a good case considering what they have achieved in the league. Regardless, it will be 25 years before the list is revisited, and perhaps they will make the 100th Anniversary team.

It has been a record-breaking season, with Stephen Curry becoming the player with the most three-pointers made in league history while James Harden has climbed to third place. Last night, despite losing to the Washington Wizards, LeBron James passed Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list for second place and got a standing ovation in the capital.

