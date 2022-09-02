"We just talked about how Shaq and Kobe didn't get along" - Former Dunk Contest winner speculates on how Brooklyn Nets will make things work next season

Vince Carter chimed in on the Brooklyn Nets' situation going into the 2022-23 season. The franchise was in the headlines throughout the offseason as their star player Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the team. He also gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to either fire Sean Marks and Steve Nash or trade him away.

After weeks of trying to work out a deal, both parties came to an agreement to continue their association. Many seem to think that all the drama that took place in the offseason could affect the Brooklyn Nets' performance next season.

However, former NBA player Vince Carter believes that if the players and the management decide to focus on winning, things could work out for them. Speaking about the same on "The VC Show," he said:

"We just talked about how Shaq and Kobe didn't get along or didn't hang out off the court and made it work on the court. This is a situation like that, but its players, staff, management, like its everybody now, can you make it work. Can you Steve Nash figure out a way to make things work to win, they have to win, that's just what it is and like you said, will he make it to the All-Star break like because of this, I mean it's just they have a lot of eyeballs."

The Brooklyn Nets had a lot going on in the offseason, but going into the 2022-23 season, they need to put all that behind them. If they want to succeed, they will have to make a fresh start.

Can the Brooklyn Nets contend for the title after their dramatic offseason?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Brooklyn Nets have some of the best players in the league in every position. Headlined by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they have a great team that could cause problems for any side in the league. However, there has always been some sort of uncertainty in their ranks that has hampered their cohesion.

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets played without Kyrie Irving for more than half the season. This time around, it was Kevin Durant, who the team were worried about. The two-time champ requested a trade in the offseason, but after two months of back-and-forth, he finally agreed to stay on in the team.

Looking at the talent at their disposal, the Nets are certainly among the favorites to come out of the East. However, they will have to get rid of all the outside noise if they are to succeed.

Coach Steve Nash has been backed by the organization yet again and he will now have to prove to the franchise how strong his basketball acumen is.

Kevin Durant will be a key player in their pursuit of the championship. If he locks in and stays healthy, the Brooklyn Nets do have a legitimate chance of winning it all.

