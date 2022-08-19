“We keep talking about Bronny… We need to watch Bryce” - Stephen A. Smith gives a shoutout to LeBron James’ younger son Bryce, says he wants to go and watch Bronny play

Despite consistently performing at the highest level in the NBA, LeBron James' continuance in the league hinges on his desire to play alongside his son, Bronny. In an interview during the 2022 All-Star weekend, the LA Lakers forward had previously shared his desire to play with Bronny before retiring.

Bronny James is on course to make his way to the NBA in less than two years as he is currently on the radar of multiple coaches ahead of his college decision.

While the Bronny dominates the spotlight, Stephen A. Smith believes the media also needs to keep an eye on LBJ's youngest son, Bryce. Smith firmly believes that the younger of the James brothers has special potential.

"We keep talking about Bronny and I'm not saying we shouldn't," Smith said. "I don't know I've never seen either of them other than the other than the highlights that you see on television from time to time.

"But his son Bryce, if I even talked about Bronny, we need to watch Bryce. I think that kid's got some potential."

Both sons of the future Hall of Famer are currently on tour with the California Basketball Club. They have been sharing the court on the three-stop European tour to the pride of the 4-time NBA champion.

Stephen A. Smith pledges to go watch LeBron James' son Bronny play

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with his son Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon after the game against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Bronny James has been actively participating in the high school basketball scene. The 17-year old alongside his brother Bryce, has been representing Sierra Canyon High School.

At Nike Peach Jam last month, Bronny averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in six appearances made. The youngster has seemingly caught the eye of many, including Stephen A. Smith.

The NBA analyst has vowed to watch Bronny play sometime this year. With the Sierra Canyon superstar itching close to joining LeBron James in the NBA, Smith is interested in witnessing Bronny play firsthand.

"I've never watched him, I've never gone to see him," Smith said. "I've always felt that the level of pressure that would be placed on that kid, I just didn't think it was fair.

"LeBron is a wonderful father and family man. I didn't want to go watch his son, but now that his son is inching closer, I think I'm gonna, I'm gonna go down. I'm gonna see what everybody been talking about I'm going to make a trip there this year to watch this kid play."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar