“We all know what he’s capable of, we all know what he’s gonna put you through throughout a series” - JJ Redick says he’s worried for any team that has to guard Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has had an impressive 2021-22 NBA season. After defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, Curry and the Warriors are heading back to the NBA Finals.

It's been a long road back to the finals for the Warriors, especially after dealing with numerous injuries to key players over the years.

For Curry, it's a chance for the superstar guard to add another championship to his resume. Curry has become one of the all-time greats as a dangerous shooter. Fans will be watching closely to see if the legendary sharpshooter can add to his already impressive resume.

The Warriors will have their work cut out for them as they prepare to go toe-to-toe with the notoriously tough Boston Celtics defense. While some believe the Celtics could present some challenges for Curry and the Warriors, JJ Redick doesn't seem that worried.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take," Redick praised Curry. He's worried for any opposing team that has to try to stop the Warriors superstar, stating:

“I'm worried about any team that has to guard Steph Curry. ... We all know what he’s capable of, we all know what he’s gonna put you through throughout a series.”

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors prepare for the NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry versus the Dallas Mavericks.

The anticipation for the showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is only going to build with each passing day. While Golden State is one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the NBA, the Celtics have been sensational defensively.

First Take @FirstTake



"I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career while LeBron is still stuck on four." @stephenasmith says he sees the Warriors winning two out of the next three NBA titles"I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career while LeBron is still stuck on four." .@stephenasmith says he sees the Warriors winning two out of the next three NBA titles 👀"I believe Steph Curry will eclipse LeBron James and capture five championships in his career while LeBron is still stuck on four." https://t.co/8OHOWp0WPy

The matchup will surely present some elite basketball for fans around the world. It's been a challenging road back to the NBA Finals for Curry and the Warriors. They will be more than ready to go, seeing their previous experiences on the biggest stage.

Throughout the most recent round against the Mavericks, Curry averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He shot 44.4% and 43.9% from 3-point range. Fans will be watching to see if Curry can find his groove and lead Golden State to another championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far