“We know the media will push and pub who they want, Joker is not in their plans smh lol” – Isaiah Thomas believes Nikola Jokic is not getting enough praise

Nikola Jokic continues to be impressive for the Denver Nuggets. The superstar big man is one of the NBA's most dominant players. Jokic has become a player who has the ability to make eye-opening plays at any given moment.

Although Jokic consistently produces at a high level, a number of NBA personalities lately have brought up the fact that he continues to be underappreciated by the national media.

It's not often a former MVP is viewed as "underrated," but that seems to be the case with Jokic. Nuggets coach Mike Malone said he believes the talented center has become one of the more "disrespected" reigning MVPs in recent memory. That statment got the attention of NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas, who agreed with Malone that Jokic doesn't get the media attention he deserves.

"He doesn't!! But as we know the media will push and pub who they want. Joker is not in their plans smh lol," Thomas tweeted.

Nikola Jokic continuing to be underappreciated

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic continues to impress.

Stars like Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets have been the MVP frontrunners since the start of the season. It's easy to understand, as both have produced at a high level to push their teams near the top of the standings in their conferences.

But there is some truth to the fact that Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has continued to be undervalued.

Although the Nuggets have been decimated by injuries, Jokic has put up jaw-dropping numbers. In his last nine games, "Cookie Monster" averaged 25.6 points, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 49.7%.

Jokic has put up production that has been more impressive than last season, when he won the MVP award. But the center has been an afterthought in the MVP race.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets The best passer in the world 🤩 The best passer in the world 🤩 https://t.co/BfR0iOPeiq

It will continue to be a fascinating storyline to monitor moving forward. Although Denver (20-19) is sixth in the Western Conference, Jokic's production is too impressive to ignore. If the team can put together a strong stretch of games, maybe Jokic will start to get the attention he deserves.

Jokic is in his seventh season, all with Denver. The Serbian began his professional career in Europe. He is a three-time All-Star, selected in each of the previous three seasons. He has played in 34 games this season.

