“We know you should’ve been on that damn all-time NBA 75 team, it’s a travesty” - Stephen A. Smith tells Klay Thompson he has nothing to prove to anyone

Klay Thompson's return to the Golden State Warriors lineup following a two-year absence due to injuries has not been as earth-shattering as many expected. While it is clear that the two-way guard is desperate to announce his return, TV personality Stephen A. Smith has offered a word of advice to the Warriors shooting guard.

Since the 2019 NBA Finals, Klay has been sidelined due to several injuries and did not play a single game in either the 2019-20 or 2020-21 seasons. After missing nearly 40 games this season, he made his season debut at Chase Center on January 9.

Even as Klay is yet to fully return to the level of play he was at before the injury, he has been a great addition to the Warriors. Speaking on the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. talked about how the Warriors need Stephen Curry to defeat the Nuggets in the first round, while also pointing out a flaw he has noticed with the returning Thompson.

"I have not been happy with what I've seen from Klay Thompson. he's averaging 20 (points), 42% from the field, 38% from three-point range. I've seen him take shots in a way that I haven't seen him take them before."

"I've seen him fail to make that extra pass that he used to make, accepting his role as a third wheel in the past. I've seen him be out of character at times and I know why. Klay Thompson thinks he has something to prove."

The analyst, after heaping praise on Klay and listing some of his biggest accomplishments, continued:

"Klay Thompson, you have nothing to prove to anybody. We know you should've been on that damn all-time NBA 75 team, it's a travesty that Klay Thompson wasn't on that team. But what you've done is when you've been back. Even though you've had some great great games, there have been too many games where Klay Thompson has been playing like he has something to prove."

Stephen A. has never hidden his excitement regarding Thompson's return. His presence has influenced Smith's decision, making him choose the Warriors over and over again as the team that will win the championship. Regardless, he believes Klay needs to focus more on team basketball and the Warriors need to be fully healthy to make some noise in the playoffs.

Klay Thompson will play a key role in the Golden State Warriors' championship aspirations

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors dominated the NBA Finals from 2014 to 2019. However, in Thompson's absence, they failed to make the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

Despite a bright start to the season without Thompson (30-8), winning the championship without the 32-year-old might be a more difficult task. With the reunion of the Splash Brothers, the team is a greater threat offensively.

Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann Klay Thompson, over his last 11 games:



27.3 points

46% fg

42% 3pt

5.2 made 3's

3.9 reb

2.5 ast Klay Thompson, over his last 11 games:27.3 points46% fg42% 3pt5.2 made 3's 3.9 reb2.5 ast

Steph did a great job carrying the team during the early stages of the season, setting an all-time three-point scoring record along the line. Opposition defenses will surely have a lot more problems contending with the two elite perimeter shooters. Although Klay took some time to regain his shooting stroke, he is knocking down more shots from the perimeter.

The Warriors will face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Although the Warriors might fancy their chances with Klay, Steph's return to the lineup is imperative if the Warriors are to advance to the next round.

