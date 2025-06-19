"We all know who": NBA fans react as one draft lottery prospect shades LaMelo Ball by refusing to work out with Hornets

One draft lottery prospect appears not to be interested in playing with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball and has refused to work out with the Charlotte Hornets. The development has sent NBA fans into a frenzy, eliciting various reactions on social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Carolina-area sports anchor and reporter Mike Lacett shared that one draft lottery pick is not sold on the idea of playing with Ball and has passed up the opportunity to work out with the Hornets.

Lacett wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Spoke with a reliable source tonight who told me at least one draft lottery pick refused to work out with the Hornets out of a desire not to play with LaMelo Ball."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Fans did not take too long to pick up the development and shared their reactions in the comments section.

"I think we all know who," a fan laid down.

Expand Tweet

"It's was a PG probably," a user suggested.

"Good, I wouldn’t want my team drafting anyone with a bad attitude," a Hornets fan made known.

"Smart guy, Melo's not a winner," a fan chimed in.

There were fans, meanwhile, who named their guesses.

"Gotta assume it’s Ace Bailey and his camp," a user said, referring to Rutgers player Ace Bailey.

"Ace" another simply put.

"Gotta be Fears right?" a fan wrote, in reference to Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears.

The 2025 draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 25. The Hornets are set to pick fourth overall, behind the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

Among the top prospects come draft night are Cooper Flagg (Duke), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), VJ Edgecombe (Baylor), Tre Johnson (Texas), Kon Knueppel (Duke), Bailey, Fears, Khaman Maluach (Duke), Kasparis Jakucionis (Illinois) and Carter Bryant (Arizona).

Draft analysts see Hornets going for Duke swing man to play alongside LaMelo Ball

It remains to be seen what direction the Charlotte Hornets will be taking with the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Analysts see the team going for Duke swing man Kon Knueppel to play alongside resident All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.

In their latest mock draft for ESPN, Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony have the Hornets taking Knueppel at No. 4, believing he is the best available talent and suited for the team at that point.

"Knueppel's feel for the game, selfless style of play, strength and toughness should make him easy to play with, especially alongside the likes of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who he appears to complement quite well," their draft report read.

Expand Tweet

Knueppel played one season at Duke and averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal in 39 games while helping the Blue Devils reach the NCAA Final Four this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More