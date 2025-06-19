  • home icon
  • "We all know who": NBA fans react as one draft lottery prospect shades LaMelo Ball by refusing to work out with Hornets

By Mike Murillo
Published Jun 19, 2025 03:36 GMT
One draft lottery prospect appears not to be interested in playing with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball and has refused to work out with the Charlotte Hornets. The development has sent NBA fans into a frenzy, eliciting various reactions on social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Carolina-area sports anchor and reporter Mike Lacett shared that one draft lottery pick is not sold on the idea of playing with Ball and has passed up the opportunity to work out with the Hornets.

Lacett wrote:

"Spoke with a reliable source tonight who told me at least one draft lottery pick refused to work out with the Hornets out of a desire not to play with LaMelo Ball."
Fans did not take too long to pick up the development and shared their reactions in the comments section.

"I think we all know who," a fan laid down.
"It's was a PG probably," a user suggested.
"Good, I wouldn’t want my team drafting anyone with a bad attitude," a Hornets fan made known.
"Smart guy, Melo's not a winner," a fan chimed in.

There were fans, meanwhile, who named their guesses.

"Gotta assume it’s Ace Bailey and his camp," a user said, referring to Rutgers player Ace Bailey.
"Ace" another simply put.
"Gotta be Fears right?" a fan wrote, in reference to Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears.

The 2025 draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on June 25. The Hornets are set to pick fourth overall, behind the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

Among the top prospects come draft night are Cooper Flagg (Duke), Dylan Harper (Rutgers), VJ Edgecombe (Baylor), Tre Johnson (Texas), Kon Knueppel (Duke), Bailey, Fears, Khaman Maluach (Duke), Kasparis Jakucionis (Illinois) and Carter Bryant (Arizona).

Draft analysts see Hornets going for Duke swing man to play alongside LaMelo Ball

It remains to be seen what direction the Charlotte Hornets will be taking with the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Analysts see the team going for Duke swing man Kon Knueppel to play alongside resident All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.

In their latest mock draft for ESPN, Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony have the Hornets taking Knueppel at No. 4, believing he is the best available talent and suited for the team at that point.

"Knueppel's feel for the game, selfless style of play, strength and toughness should make him easy to play with, especially alongside the likes of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who he appears to complement quite well," their draft report read.

Knueppel played one season at Duke and averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal in 39 games while helping the Blue Devils reach the NCAA Final Four this year.

