"We let him do everything and look what happened a year ago" - Keyshawn Johnson speculates why the Lakers organization might not let LeBron James take the reins, discusses fan disappointment on not re-signing

LeBron James had one of the best scoring seasons of his career last season. He averaged 30.3 PPG and looked at his very best every night. Despite his best efforts, the LA Lakers were unable to reach the playoffs. A lot of that had to do with their health, primarily that of Anthony Davis, who missed 42 games last season.

The Purple and Gold added Russell Westbrook to the team in hopes of strengthening their chances of winning the championship.

However, this experiment proved to be a massive failure and LeBron James was also to blame for this. According to reports, the 37-year-old was involved in the decision to bring the former MVP to the Lakers.

Now that this move has not worked out, the seventeen-time champions are trying to bring in another star point guard, Kyrie Irving. Once again, LeBron James is said to be pushing to bring the seven-time All-Star to Hollywood. Amidst the ongoing Kyrie talks, the Lakers have another top priority which is the extension of LeBron James' contract.

Undoubtedly, if Irving is coming to the Lakers, the four-time champion would not hesitate to sign a contract. However, Keyshawn Johnson believes that LeBron James had no reason to not sign the contract even if a deal for Irving didn't materialize. Speaking about the same on ESPN's "KJM Show," he said:

"Even though you delivered the championship, they gave you the keys to the car and a year ago you went out and brought Russell Westbrook. So now, if that didn't work out and you wanted to do something else now by getting Kyrie and they made the decision not to, so you made the decision not to sign, so that could potentially blow up in his face no matter how great he is here in Los Angeles."

Fans of the Lakers would love to hold on to LeBron James till he decides to retire. Bringing in Kyrie Irving would certainly also be a boost to their championship chances. However, their priority will be to convince the King to stay on.

Do whatever it takes to get Kyrie Irving and LeBron James back together Dear Jeanie,Do whatever it takes to get Kyrie Irving and LeBron James back together Dear Jeanie,Do whatever it takes to get Kyrie Irving and LeBron James back together ⭐️ https://t.co/iichRJiADM

Last season, no player in the roster complemented LeBron's playing style. Certainly leaving the franchise at this point would not be a welcome move. He is loved by everyone in the Lakers Nation and an untimely exit would only turn all of that around.

"Yes they all respect the fact that he was able bring the championship home, but they will not turn on the Lakers organisation, cause the Lakers organisation is gonna say, "Wait a minute, we let him do everything and look what happened a year ago, why will we do that again." said Johnson when speaking about how LA would react to James not re-signing."

(via marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and…) REPORT: LeBron James wants to see Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles “more than anyone” and is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire him.(via @TheSteinLine REPORT: LeBron James wants to see Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles “more than anyone” and is “rooting hard” for the Lakers to acquire him.(via @TheSteinLine, marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and…) https://t.co/PzkouXXMxg

Will LeBron James sign an extension with the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James' contract with the LA Lakers will only end after the 2022-23 season. He is certainly eligible for an extension in August, but so far there has been no update on his decision.

The 37-year-old plans on winning a few more championships before he retires. Out of his four seasons in LA, the team has failed to qualify for the playoffs on two occasions. The King cannot afford similar seasons with him in the twilight of his career.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead LeBron James is the greatest passer of the 21st Century 🪡 LeBron James is the greatest passer of the 21st Century 🪡https://t.co/iG1suHMDQJ

Even at 37, he is one of the most dependable players in the league. Any team that onboards him are instant favorites to go all the way. However, it is unlikely that he will decide to leave the Purple and Gold. James will want to once again prove that he can lead the Lakers to a championship.

Overtime @overtime @KingJames Bron ADDICTED to the grind Bron ADDICTED to the grind 💯 @KingJames https://t.co/lp3dVUcqPP

The team have already made a few moves that will make them better. They are looking to add more firepower by bringing in Kyrie Irving. He is one player that knows the true potential of the seven-time All-Star. If the duo once again play together, the Lakers could very well compete for the championship.

