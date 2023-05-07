“We’ll be fine” – Steph Curry projects confidence after blowout loss 

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is confident in the team's ability to bounce back after a decimating 127-97 loss in Game 3 against the LA Lakers. The Warriors got off to an excellent start and dominated the game until midway through the second quarter.

Golden State held an 11-point advantage but conceded a 30-8 run by the Lakers to end the half, which turned the game around. LA outscored the Dubs 36-18 in the second quarter and 68-49 across the final 24 minutes to seal the win. Here's what Curry said about his mindset entering the next game:

"We’ll be fine. Got a lot of confidence in our ability to do that, and it's why you play the game"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors have the experience and championship mettle to bounce back from these situations. They made significant adjustments in Game 2 to bounce back from their Game 1 loss against the Lakers in this series, so it wouldn't be surprising if they overcame Saturday's loss.

Steph Curry was the focal point of their adjustments in Game 2, and he could be the difference-maker again. The Lakers switched things up by using Jarred Vanderbilt on Draymond Green and Austin Reaves on Curry on defense to deprive the Warriors of using pick-and-rolls to lure Anthony Davis out of the paint.

NBA @NBA



: 25 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 4 BLK



Lakers take Game 3 in LA 🗣️



presented by Another dominant Anthony Davis performance.: 25 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 4 BLKLakers take Game 3 in LA 🗣️ #NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US Another dominant Anthony Davis performance.💪: 25 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 4 BLKLakers take Game 3 in LA 🗣️#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US https://t.co/uUFJ0sUoi2

Even when they got the switch on AD, the Lakers center expertly moved and dropped to ensure the Warriors didn't get a good look from the 3-point line or at the rim.

The Lakers took away Steph Curry's playmaking threat which led to their loss in Game 2. He had 12 dimes in that contest. Curry finished with three assists and three turnovers in Game 3.

Steph Curry may have to will the Warriors to a win in Game 4

The Golden State Warriors have tried out multiple schemes against the LA Lakers. The Purple and Gold have shown they're just as good at making adjustments. They now hold a 2-1 advantage, which isn't favorable for the Dubs. With another game to be played in LA, LeBron James and Co. have a solid shot at taking a commanding 3-1 lead.

The Warriors may need to ride behind an all-time Steph Curry performance as they did in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings in Game 1. Golden State put the ball in Curry's hands to initiate their offense over the last two games. It worked in Game 2, but Game 3 was an entirely different story as the Lakers figured out how to limit that threat.

Guru @DrGuru_ Tim Legler thoroughly breaks down Steph Curry’s brilliant playmaking in Game 2.



This is the type of analysis ESPN hides at midnight, while featuring Kendrick Perkins hot takes during prime time.

Tim Legler thoroughly breaks down Steph Curry’s brilliant playmaking in Game 2. This is the type of analysis ESPN hides at midnight, while featuring Kendrick Perkins hot takes during prime time. https://t.co/ewS2LB2RrZ

The Warriors may want to go back to reducing Steph Curry's offensive load and creating scoring opportunities for him. The Warriors should also look to bench JaMychal Green, who has started the last two games.

The Lakers putting Anthony Davis on him took away the efficiency of their pick and rolls. That also allowed them to protect the paint better, with Draymond Green not posing much of a shooting threat like JaMychal.

Donte DiVincenzo or Jordan Poole could be excellent options to increase the pace offensively, but their lack of size could punish the team defensively. Kevon Looney starting with Green could hamper the team's spacing on offense. However, Looney's presence as a screener could help the Dubs use their pick-and-roll action efficiently with Curry on the ball.

It will be interesting to see what adjustment Steve Kerr decides to make ahead of the crucial Game 4 contest on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes