"We’ll be right back here next year... I’m not retiring!" - 12-time All Star defiant in defeat as Phoenix Suns crash out of playoffs in embarrassing fashion to Dallas Mavericks

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul isn't considering the latest setback of his NBA playoffs career as his last opportunity to win a ring. The Suns endured a rough end to their 2021-22 season with a 33-point blowout loss in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.

Many reckon this year represented the 37-year-old Paul's best chance to win his first NBA championship. He led the team to a 64-win campaign, and Phoenix were also the favorites to win the Western Conference for the second year in a row. However, after holding series leads at 2-0 and 3-2, the Suns were eliminated by Luka Doncic's Mavericks.

Here's what Chris Paul had to say about the Phoenix Suns' dismal end to the campaign and if this was his last chance to win a title (via House of Highlights):

"Not at all, they said that last year, probably said it back in 08'. You know, if you don't play long enough and if you don't win and every time you lose, they'll say it was your best chance."

He added that he isn't considering retirement, stating:

"I think, for me, us, it's we'll be right back next year, tell you that much. I'm not retiring tomorrow. Thank god, I'm hopefully healthy, but keep playing."

Dallas Mavericks turned the tie around against Phoenix Suns by limiting Chris Paul

The Dallas Mavericks looked out of sorts in the opening two games of their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns on the road. A major reason for this was their inability to figure out a way to limit the Suns' All-Star backcourt duo, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Nevertheless, the Mavericks, one of the best defensive teams in the league, did an excellent job against CP3 from Game 3 onwards. They took away his ability to impact the game as an aggressor, which was vital to their success in this series.

Paul averaged an underwhelming 9.4 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 turnovers per game across the last five matches against the Mavs. He shot at an efficient rate, shooting 50% from the field, but only averaged 7.2 attempts per game.

StatMuse @statmuse Chris Paul is the first player ever to blow five 2-0 leads in a best-of-7 series.



2-0 vs Spurs in 2008

2-0 vs Grizzlies in 2013

2-0 vs Blazers in 2016

2-0 vs Bucks in 2021

2-0 vs Mavs in 2022



The Dallas Mavericks did not allow Paul to get to his spots with ease, nullifying the offensive impact he had on games for the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavericks also stopped Booker from making a difference. While he averaged a team-high 22 points per game, Dallas held him to 41% shooting from the field over the last five matches. Jason Kidd's men forced a whopping 4.8 turnovers per contest off Booker.

