“We’ll take it day by day” - Russell Westbrook on new-look LA Lakers building chemistry heading into 2021-22 NBA Season

The LA Lakers are one of the must-watch teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. The addition of Russell Westbrook made the franchise an attractive landing spot for several veterans. The only expectation from the team is to now win the title. Even the players deem this to be a 'championship or bust' season.

The LA Lakers have only three players on their roster from last campaign. Keeping that in mind, it will take time for them to build their chemistry. So it would be fair to speculate that they may not be as successful initially during the regular season. The team's newest star, Russell Westbrook, also shared his opinion regarding the team's chemistry after Wednesday's practice.

Here's what he said:

"I'm not sure. You know we are taking it day by day. We are figuring each other out, figuring out what our do's and don't's are. We will figure it out throughout the season, that's what the season's for."

The LA Lakers boast plenty of experienced players who have played at a high level for a very long time. It is an essential ingredient in building team chemistry. On top of that, LeBron James has been highly involved in the roster construction. He has played with several All-Star caliber players before, and has always found a way to make things work.

Russell Westbrook has only one goal in mind like the rest of his teammates, which is to win the championship. That will be key to the new-look LA Lakers team achieving success as a group in the upcoming season.

"He's just a blur out there"- LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel in awe of Russell Westbrook's speed

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

There have been a lot of questions regarding Russell Westbrook's fit with the LA Lakers. However, the Lakers do not seem fazed by that.

The team is more interested in the improvements that Russell Westbrook will bring to their playing style. His playmaking, speed and ability to lead fast breaks has everyone excited ahead of next season. LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also expressed his views on the same after the team's first practice session together. Here's what he said:

“It’s noticeable how different the speed looks … it’s really exciting. He’s just a blur out there. It’s something we’re all really excited about.”

Frank Vogel is keen on making the LA Lakers one of the best fast-break teams in the NBA. With Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the team offensively, it is very much possible for Vogel to achieve that with his team.

