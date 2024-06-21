"We love you to the moon and back": Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt message for youngest daughter Capri Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant shared a heartfelt message for their youngest daughter, Capri, on her fifth birthday on Thursday. Vanessa shared a series of pictures of Capri on Instagram coupled with the birthday message as the caption.

"Happy 5th birthday, Capri! 🎉🎂😘You bring so much sunshine ☀️ to our lives with your smiles, giggles and sweet thoughtfulness. We love you to the moon and back, sweet princess! ❤️ 5️⃣ 👋🏽" Vanessa wrote.

Vanessa's tribute to her youngest daughter was met with a lot of love and wishes from friends, family and fans. Many took to the comment section to share birthday wishes and compliments for Capri's special day.

"World's best dad": Vanessa Bryant shares heartwarming tribute to Kobe Bryant on Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday. She took to Instagram to share a photo of Kobe with their four daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri, and called him the best dad in the world.

"Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy @kobebryant. #MostValuableGirlDad ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #GirlDad," Vanessa captioned.

Vanessa Bryant posts a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Father's Day

Many NBA personalities showered their love on the comment section of the post, including the LA Lakers' official handle and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

NBA personalities shower love on Vanessa's Instagram tribute to Kobe on Father's Day

The Lakers legend's eldest daughter, Natalia, also wished her late dad on Father's Day on her Instagram story with a picture of her as a toddler with Kobe wearing LA Dodgers apparel.

"Happy Father's Day Daddy 🤍," Natalia captioned.

Natalia Bryant wishes her dad on Father's Day

The Bryant family lost Kobe at the age of 41, and Gianna at the age of 13, in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020. The crash occurred while they were on the way to a kids' basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.