"We might have blown out another team" - Kevin Durant gives credit to San Antonio Spurs after Brooklyn Nets' narrow OT win

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center for their 38th game of the 2021-22 NBA season. The game ended with the Nets securing a narrow win in overtime as the Spurs forced a draw at the end of the fourth quarter.

The victory serves as the Nets' 25th win of the season as they maintained their second-place ranking in the NBA Eastern Conference. The Nets are now 25-13 as they sit behind the Chicago Bulls.

In the post-game interview, Kevin Durant credited the Spurs for a great game. When asked if it bothered him that the Nets have found it difficult to win against some teams this season. Durant responded by saying that the Spurs have to be respected as they are a "championship organization."

"You've got to respect the Spurs, that's what they do, they don't stop playing. Some of these teams, I mean, if it was another team the way we was playing, we'd probably would have blown them out. But that's a championship organization, " - said Durant

The Brooklyn Nets needed to get back to winning ways after losing 4 of their last 5 games. The most recent loss came against the Milwaukee Bucks in a Friday night fixture. The game ended with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks winning by a 12-point differential, despite Kevin Durant's 29 points.

The first quarter of the game against the Spurs finished neck and neck, with Kevin Durant registering 11 points for Brooklyn. However, the Nets went on to secure the lead in the second quarter, going into the half up by nine.

The third quarter went in favor of the Spurs as they reduced the Nets' lead by seven points. Having reduced the deficit to just two points in the third quarter, the Spurs forced a stalemate by the end of the fourth quarter.

In overtime, the Nets scored eight points against the Spurs' six, which ultimately gave Brooklyn the advantage as they won by 2 points. Kevin Durant posted 28 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, with James Harden recording a double-double of 26 points and 12 assists.

Though it was a close call, a win is a win. The Nets will use this as a momentum builder as they begin their two-game road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The fixture should see Kyrie Irving back in the lineup and on full display for just the second time this season.

