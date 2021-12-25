“We never say LeBron James is great because he scores so well” – Draymond Green highlights importance of good defensive structure

Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in NBA history and has been the backbone of the Golden State Warriors defense for all their championship runs. In an interview with the NBA, Green talked about how he views NBA defense and where he finds value. He mentions LeBron James' versatility as an example of what makes a great defender.

Green is one of the frontrunners to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, which would be his second, the first coming in 2016-17. The Warriors have the best defensive rating in the league, at 101.8, allowing the fewest points at just 101.1 per game.

²³ @PlayoffDraymond Just Listen To Draymond Breakdown His Defense! 🔒🗣 Just Listen To Draymond Breakdown His Defense! 🔒🗣 https://t.co/vER9RqCKtn

Green is tied for first in defensive rating on the Warriors at 98 while playing nearly 500 more minutes than the person with whom he is tied. On top of that, Green leads the league in defensive rating for players who have played more than 900 minutes.

The six-time All-Defensive Team member knows a lot about defense. In answering a question about how he determines a better defender from a rim protector, on-ball defender and a do-it-all-defender, Green said:

“In order to be a great defensive player, you can’t just do that (block shots or steal the ball). We never say LeBron James is great because he scores so well. We never say it’s because he passes the ball so well. We never say it’s because he runs the team well. We say LeBron James is great because he does all of those things. Defense, historically, is not viewed like that.”

It makes sense that Draymond Green would value an overall defender over someone who is a specialist at one thing, because that is what Green is. Green has never led the league in blocks and led the league in steals just once when he won his DPOY award. He only averages 1.4 steals and one block per game for his career, which one might not connect with an elite defender.

However, Green is always in the correct position and always gets his teammates in the right place. Green is like a point guard – but for a defense. He always stays on the attack and is an anchor for his team every game.

Draymond Green's mark on NBA defense

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green going up for a block

As a second-round draft pick in 2012, Draymond Green has changed how an NBA defense can run. The Warriors took a chance on him due to defensive smarts, and it has paid off well with three NBA titles.

At just 6-foot-6, Draymond Green has revolutionized the idea of a small-ball center and has been a pivotal piece to the modern NBA. Everyone knows the Warriors, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, could shoot the lights out at any time at the start of their dominance. Green allowed them to play at such a quick pace because of his smaller size and defensive abilities.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP Championship effort on defense by Draymond Green! 👀



Championship effort on defense by Draymond Green! 👀https://t.co/GmZYumHpBU

When Green played center, the Warriors could get into transition and create mismatches all over the court on offense. They could do that because, on the defensive side of the ball, Draymond Green could defend any center, or any player, despite not matching up with size.

It changed the way the Warriors could play, replacing a large, slow big with a ball-handling and floor-spacing wing, putting pressure on boosting teams on both ends of the court.

Also Read Article Continues below

Draymond Green may never get the praise he deserves for the role he plays in helping build the modern NBA, but maybe over time, he will come to be seen in a different light. Green has created the modern defense, which alone has made his impact on the NBA world that much greater.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein