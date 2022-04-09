“We’re fuc***g with the legacy of the league by giving an MVP to guys multiple times just focused on statistics” - Richard Jefferson believes team records are very important in the MVP race

This MVP race might be one of the most contested races in a long time between Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. A case can be made for how each one deserves the trophy, but retired NBA player Richard Jefferson has an issue with giving the award to Jokic, just based on stats for the second-straight season.

Jokic won last year’s award, in large part, for his incredible statical season and for being the healthiest player. Most years, the MVP race is decided by now. There is less than a week left in the NBA, but there is no real front-runner this season.

On the “Road Tippin’” podcast, Richardson said this about Jokic possibly winning another MVP:

“I think Jokic has done a masterful job ... they have dominated the teams that they were supposed to beat. Now, when they went against teams they weren't supposed to beat, it didn't look nearly as pretty. And that's still good, a .500 record versus teams that are .500 above, but we're fucking with NBA history when we start doing this. We're fucking with the legacy of the league by giving an MVP to guys multiple times just focused on statistics. My opinion.”

The issue with this argument is that Jokic is having the best season in NBA history by many advanced stats, or, at least, since the advanced stats were created. Jokic has outplayed himself from last season on both ends of the court, while also missing his two key teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Unbelievable numbers. Nikola Jokic over the last 5 Games:37 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST, 79% FG38 PTS, 19 REB, 8 AST, 67% FG38 PTS, 18 REB, 6 AST, 68% FG41 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 51% FG35 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST, 67% FGUnbelievable numbers. Nikola Jokic over the last 5 Games:37 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST, 79% FG38 PTS, 19 REB, 8 AST, 67% FG38 PTS, 18 REB, 6 AST, 68% FG41 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST, 51% FG35 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST, 67% FGUnbelievable numbers. 🔥 https://t.co/fS9XXpD41x

On top of that, if you compare the Denver Nuggets' record with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, you would see that they aren’t that different. The Bucks only have a two-win lead over the Nuggets, while the 76ers have one win more. All three teams have very similar records and have had to deal with many issues with their co-stars, leading to their leaders going above and beyond.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Last night, Nikola Jokic became the first player since Bob McAdoo in 1975 to record 35 points and 15 rebounds in four straight games.



Jokic has now eclipsed 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists this season. He's the first player to do so in NBA history. Last night, Nikola Jokic became the first player since Bob McAdoo in 1975 to record 35 points and 15 rebounds in four straight games.Jokic has now eclipsed 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists this season. He's the first player to do so in NBA history. https://t.co/gUuXckaRk8

Finally, Russell Westbrook won his award primarily because he had an excellent basic statical season, averaging a triple-double. The Oklahoma City Thunder were in sixth place in the Western Conference, same as the Nuggets and were winning more games, and had no hope of winning anything in the playoffs. Furthermore, based on statics, Jokic arguably has even played better than Westbrook in his MVP season, with Jokic having a +20 in his per 100 possession stats, compared to +8 by Westbrook.

Why has the MVP race become so complicated?

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid

It used to be that the MVP award went to the best player on the best team, but now it has become much more complicated. If anything, you can blame that on Westbrook, who won his award purely on the fact of his stats and nothing else.

The award can go to just about anyone who has a good season, which leads us to this season. It is no longer simply because of how talented the NBA is right now. So many players could be in the MVP conversation, and rightfully so.

This year, each player can win the award from Jokic doing everything, Embiid forcing his team to win, or Antetokounmpo, who is arguably the best player in the NBA.

Edited by Windy Goodloe