“We’re not gonna make any kind of deflection or any kind of excuse; Boston beat us tonight" - Erik Spoelstra refuses to put Miami Heat's back-breaking Game 5 loss on injuries

The Miami Heat got yet another reality check in their high-stakes Game 5 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. They now need to win back-to-back games to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat were locked up in a heated battle against the Celtics at halftime in Game 5. However, the third quarter saw the Heat go down by 23 at one point, which essentially rendered a comeback impossible. The game was sealed there.

Speaking to the media post-game, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra responded to questions regarding whether injuries and the lack of a healthy roster played their part in this defeat.

Spoelstra stated:

“We’re not gonna make any kind of deflection or any kind of excuse. Boston beat us tonight.”

The Boston Celtics blew out the Miami-based franchise on Wednesday night in a game that was of paramount importance to the Heat's NBA championship aspirations. The Celtics bulldosed the Heat on their way to a resounding 93-80 victory at the FTX arena.

Miami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry had abysmal outings on the offensive end in the past couple of games. Butler had an extremely poor couple of nights in the office, shooting a combined 7/32 from the field in Games 4 & 5. A rare showing of inefficient scoring from the All-Star's end.

Kyle Lowry, on the other hand, contributed almost nothing the entire game, grabbing just one rebound through 25 minutes of action. The six-time NBA All-Star also shot an astonishing 0/7 from the field.

Erik Spoelstra had a message for his team in the wake of their back-to-back losses that could end their season prematurely.

Spoelstra went on to add:

“You gotta enjoy this. You do. If you want a breakthrough, and punch a ticket to the Finals, you’re gonna have to do some ridiculously tough stuff.”

The Heatles have shown flashes of brilliance through the Playoffs. However, someone needs to step up in the rare event that Jimmy 'Buckets' has an off night.

The Miami Heat's playoff history

The Heat are one of the most successful franchises of the 21st century. Having been to six NBA finals in the past two decades, the Heat nation has three championships to show for it.

They, however, once again have the chance to make NBA history by appearing in their second finals in the past three years. The Heat culture have laid a strong emphasis on defense and as a team are identified and defined as such.

The Miami Heat's issues remain with their productivity and output on the offensive end. If the Heat can improve their shooting, they shall once again be on the verge of glaring at another opportunity for NBA gold.

