“We’re gonna take this hurt and bring it into the summer to get better” - Devin Booker confident in the Phoenix Suns stepping it up after 2021 NBA Finals loss

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns saw their 2020-21 NBA season come to an end after a disappointing Game 6 loss in the 2021 NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Booker had a terrific run, though, and barely made it seem as if it was his debut postseason campaign. He scored 601 points, the highest for any player on the Suns' roster and the second-most in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

His performances were crucial for the Phoenix Suns on multiple occasions, especially with Chris Paul having to deal with a shoulder injury that kept him out for a couple of games in the initial phase of the postseason.

Only the beginning for @DevinBook ☀️

Devin Booker was very proud of what his team had achieved after years of disappointment and said it was tough to accept the disappointment they endured in the 2021 NBA Finals, missing out on a potential championship win.

"I mean, that's our team. That's been the name of our team this whole season. We're an emotional group, we fight hard, we practice hard, we have a lot of fun together and we trust each other and we love each other and we say it all the time. So, we all had a common goal of bringing a championship back to Phoenix and it's tough to fall short....We're going to take this hurt and bring it into the summer and continue to get better," said Booker.

Devin Booker is also confident about the Phoenix Suns' potential to become better next season and capitalize on this year's success. He said:

"I think we learned a lot just by being in it. It was a lot of our first times in the playoffs, let alone the Finals. But it was a great experience for us. I think we set a foundation and a base for our team, and we all have stuff to work on and we understand that. So, we're going to take this hurt and bring it into the summer and continue to get better."

Devin Booker had a lot of ups and downs in the NBA Finals but produced solid performances in a few of the games. He became the third-youngest player to record back-to-back 40-point games in a finals series and was crucial in leading the Phoenix Suns to a 2-0 lead in kicking off the series.

Devin Booker failed to deliver in the elimination Game 6 on Wednesday, though, scoring just 19 points on the night. Nonetheless, this was just the beginning for him and with the way his season went overall, one can expect to see Booker in the NBA Finals for many more years to come.

"Championship basketball. And nothing less than that" - Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns ceiling after their 2021 NBA Finals run

Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns made their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993 this year. It was a surprising feat they had achieved considering it was their first trip to the playoffs in a decade. Many expected them to be out in the first round itself, but Devin Booker and the crew showed tremendous grit to get to the 2021 NBA Finals.

When asked about what the Phoenix Suns learned from the experience and the foundation it laid for the team, Devin Booker said the team is now only aiming for championship basketball.

"Championship basketball and nothing less than that. I haven't felt a hurt like this in my life. So, that's what I say when I know we have a base and a foundation, just championship basketball at all times."

The Phoenix Suns finished with a 14-8 record in the 2021 playoffs and had the second-best record of the 2020-21 NBA regular season at 51-21. The Suns have shown tremendous potential and will be hoping their youthful squad can replicate their heroics this year to go one step further and claim the NBA title in the foreseeable future.

