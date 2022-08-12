“We’re not making a trade to satisfy Kevin, we’re making a trade to satisfy us” - Brian Windhorst says Joe Tsai wanted to double down on the Brooklyn Nets’ stance via Twitter

The basketball world patiently awaits a potential solution between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. The Slim Reaper has spent the last couple of seasons in Brooklyn. Durant sent shockwaves throughout the league when it was announced the superstar forward had requested a trade.

With four years remaining on his previous contract extension, it was an eye-opening development around the NBA. While Durant has had to battle injuries over the last couple of years, he's still shown the ability to be a dominant player when on the court.

Durant found himself in the news again previously after a meeting with team owner Joseph Tsai. It was reported that Durant made it clear that he either wanted the Nets to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

On a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective," analyst Brian Windhorst went into depth regarding this. He spoke about what he believed the mindset was from both sides before and after the meeting between KD and the Nets owner.

"When he said we're going to do what's best for the Brooklyn Nets... What I think he's saying there is, 'We're not making a trade to satisfy Kevin, we're making a trade to satisfy us,' and so they both kind of doubled down on their position.

"Kevin (Durant) doubled down that he wanted to be traded and then Nets doubled down that they're not going to be pressured into a trade because Kevin is trying to make it uncomfortable."

Will Kevin Durant be with the Brooklyn Nets to start the 2022-23 season?

After another active offseason with movement around the league, teams are now watching anxiously to see where Kevin Durant could be heading. Time is ticking away as the start of the 2022-23 season is inching closer.

There's no denying that the Brooklyn Nets have an impressive roster that could still make some noise in the Eastern Conference. It seems as if the chemistry and numerous off-the-court factors have run its toll when it comes to the team.

After trying to make a run at an NBA championship in Brooklyn, it's clear that Durant is wanting to have another fresh start in the league.

It's going to take some time, as Brooklyn has remained patient with their "aggressive" requests in exchange for the superstar forward. In 55 games last year, Durant went on to post averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

