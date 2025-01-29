  • home icon
"We ready for the playoffs": Derrick Rose's ex Mieka Reese overwhelmed with pride as son PJ Rose's team closed regular season undefeated

By Achyuth Jayagopal
Modified Jan 29, 2025 20:49 GMT
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls - Source: Getty
Derrick Rose with his son, PJ Rose - Source: Getty

Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, had his jersey retired earlier this month with a caveat from the Chicago Bulls – that No. 1 can only be worn if Derrick Rose Jr., who goes by PJ Rose, ever represents the Bulls. PJ, who is only a sixth-grader, is some time away from being NBA eligible and possibly representing the Bulls but has a "hype-woman" who has attracted some eyes his way in his mother, Mieka Reese.

Reese, who broke up with Derrick Rose a few years after PJ's birth, has been PJ's No. 1 fan ever since he picked up a basketball and has regularly given the world peeks into his basketball talent. Her most recent story uploads on Instagram show PJ in action, shooting the rock consistently from 3-point range as he helped his team go unbeaten for the season.

Mieka Reese posts about PJ Rose&#039;s team going unbeaten for the season.
Reese declared that PJ's team was ready for the playoffs after an unbeaten season at middle-school level while also putting up details about a great personal night for the youngster. Derrick Rose may not have been known for being a 3-point shooter, but PJ Rose appears to be quite the marksman from range if Reese's uploads are to be believed.

Mieka Reese shouts out PJ Rose&#039;s impressive shooting night.
Being the son of a beloved NBA star comes with a lot of scrutiny. But representing a middle school team coached by Derrick Rose's player host at Memphis, Jeremy Hunt, and going unbeaten for the season is a start worth building on. PJ's parents are proud cheerleaders for him early in his career, and as Rose put it, will be expecting him to strive for greatness and to not be satisfied at just being good.

Mieka Reese and PJ Rose were featured prominently in Derrick Rose's jersey retirement ceremony in January, and Reese and Rose have remained cordial in the public eye. Reese's Chicago Bulls-inspired fit even garnered prominent attention on Rose's night back at the United Center.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife and Angel Reese's podcast co-host Maya Reese reacted to Derrick Rose's ex's post from his jersey retirement

Mieka Reese, despite being long separated from Derrick Rose, turned up to his jersey retirement representing the Chicago Bulls with her choice of outfit. Reese claimed to be "back" on her "BULL-ish," describing her fit ahead of the big night for the Rose family.

The comments section was filled with compliments from individuals associated with the basketball community and featured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, and Maya Reese, who co-hosts "Unapologetically Angel" with WNBA star Angel Reese.

Comments on Mieka Reese&#039;s post on Instagram
Reese, who boasts 587,000 Instagram followers, is still connected to the basketball community, and PJ's ascension up the basketball ranks might only add to that.

Having a popular parent hyping you up for your career isn't a bad thing, as LaVar Ball would attest. Having two, as in PJ's case, would certainly ensure that he continues to grow while having the world of basketball closely monitoring his progress.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
