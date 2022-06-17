"We haven't seen a big game from Klay Thompson yet and we call him 'Big Game 6 Klay'" - Former NBA champion backing Thompson and Steph Curry to explode in Game 6

Klay Thompson lived up to his reputation of “Game 6 Klay” against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the playoffs. On that night, Thompson was efficient right off the bat – with Game 6 feeling like familiar territory for the three-time NBA champion. He dropped 30 points on a 50% shooting night, including eight buckets from beyond the arc.

Thompson is expected to come out replicating that energy against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 on Thursday night in Boston. Thompson has averaged 18.0 points per game in the finals, but many feel a big night is due from the sharpshooter.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @DaTrillStak5 "We haven't seen a big game from Klay Thompson yet and they call him Big Game 6 Klay. I have a lot of confidence in Golden State heading into Boston and finishing these Finals. Both Steph and Klay will have big games and we'll see something special." "We haven't seen a big game from Klay Thompson yet and they call him Big Game 6 Klay. I have a lot of confidence in Golden State heading into Boston and finishing these Finals. Both Steph and Klay will have big games and we'll see something special."— @DaTrillStak5 https://t.co/gZTwyth9Qr

On “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson picked the Golden State Warriors as his favorites, given their offensive firepower:

“We haven't seen a big game from Klay Thompson yet and we call him 'Big Game 6 Klay.' We haven’t seen him and Steph (Curry) have a big game yet. So, I’m having a lot of confidence in Golden State going into Boston and finishing these finals in Game 6. If both these guys, him and Steph, can both have big games, we gonna see something special."

Steph Curry has had just one off night in the series so far, scoring just 16 points in Game 5. Barring that game, Curry has averaged 34.3 points – shooting 49% from deep. However, his teammates were up to the task and challenged the Celtics’ defense in a 104-94 win on Monday.

Thompson, on the other hand, has been timely with his shots – stepping up when the team needs to capitalize. Although his shot-making has not been efficient, Thompson has been able to contribute. But the expectations for Game 6 come from Thompson’s past record.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA Game 6 at TD Garden.



Klay Thompson is ready 🍿 Game 6 at TD Garden.Klay Thompson is ready 🍿 https://t.co/QBGNSNlBQW

"Game 6 Klay" first emerged in the 2016 Western Conference finals against the OKC Thunder. Thompson converted 11 3-pointers in that game and ended up scoring 41 points on the road to force Game 7. Since then, he has averaged 26 points in six Game 6 appearances, scoring 30 or more in three of them.

Stephen Jackson picked Klay Thompson’s unit but is aware of the Celtics’ abilities

The Boston Celtics’ loss in Game 5 erased their streak of not having lost back-to-back games during the playoffs and put them under immense pressure. The Celtics will face elimination at home in Game 6, and their offensive efficiency will be key in determining the result.

However, Boston was in a similar situation against the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jayson Tatum stole a page off Klay Thompson’s playbook. He dropped 46 points to force Game 7.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics "Having (coming back from being down 3-2) before should give you more confidence"



Jayson Tatum on his optimism ahead off Game 6 "Having (coming back from being down 3-2) before should give you more confidence"Jayson Tatum on his optimism ahead off Game 6 https://t.co/61ZnOGqesL

Despite what the Celtics have been able to do this postseason, Stephen Jackson is pretty confident about his predictions, as he said:

“This is Boston’s first time losing two games in a row this postseason. As good as (coach) Ime Udoka is, as good as Boston is, we’re making adjustments. It's going to be hard to see them lose three games in a row.

“Its going to be a tough task, but I had Golden State in six. If Steph and Klay can have big games and finish it out on a good note, I think they can finish it tonight.”

The Celtics are sure to make adjustments, but earning a sizeable lead early will be crucial. Tatum and Jaylen Brown are expected to get going right from the tipoff in an attempt to take control of the game.

