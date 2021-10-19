"We are twins" - James Harden opens up on Steve Nash and how the Brooklyn Nets head coach has helped him improve

The Brooklyn Nets will start their 2021-22 NBA season with a clash against familiar foes in the Milwaukee Bucks. James Harden is expected to start at point guard for the Nets in the game, and the talented star will go into the matchup looking to win it for his side.

Harden was recently in conversation with The Athletic. He revealed how Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash has had a massive influence on his game and how the player and the coach are on the same wavelength.

"We are twins. We’re just different colors. He sees the game at a different level. Like summertime, he calls me, I call him and we’re just talking about how can we be better. He just has that constant communication with me like I know you saw this, but maybe look at this next time."

The 32-year-old continued:

"Just things like that to where somebody has a second eye all the time of what's going on and things that I can do better, and ultimately, that's going to better our team."

Steve Nash is revered as an NBA legend and commands great respect among NBA players.

Both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant played an integral role in ensuring that Nash was the Nets' new head coach. Despite an unceremonious start to his tenure with the New York-based franchise, there is a belief that the Canadian will come good.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer When Mike D’Antoni was hired as the Rockets coach in 2016, he tried to hire Steve Nash as a consultant, specifically for James Harden. Now Harden and Nash are together in Brooklyn and thriving. Today’s story on their dynamic. Subscribe for 50%off: theathletic.com/2889878/2021/1… When Mike D’Antoni was hired as the Rockets coach in 2016, he tried to hire Steve Nash as a consultant, specifically for James Harden. Now Harden and Nash are together in Brooklyn and thriving. Today’s story on their dynamic. Subscribe for 50%off: theathletic.com/2889878/2021/1…

James Harden will have to emulate his MVP form to help the Brooklyn Nets win the NBA championship

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is arguably the best offensive player the league has seen in the last decade, as he has racked up insane numbers on the offensive side of the ball.

Harden averaged more than 30 points per game for three straight seasons, winning the MVP award in 2018, and coming close on two other occasions.

The Brooklyn Nets are likely to be without Kyrie Irving for the 2021-22 NBA season due to the ongoing vaccine controversy, which means Harden will have to carry more weight on his shoulders.

He has already been assigned the role of starting point guard since day one, but it looks like he will also have to take care of a major chunk of scoring in Irving's absence.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Nash on James Harden not signing #Nets extension by midnight: “I haven’t thought much about it because James loves it here. He's totally locked in, so while we’d love to have signed him before the deadline, it’s James’ prerogative when he resigns & we know he's happy here.” #nba Nash on James Harden not signing #Nets extension by midnight: “I haven’t thought much about it because James loves it here. He's totally locked in, so while we’d love to have signed him before the deadline, it’s James’ prerogative when he resigns & we know he's happy here.” #nba

The Brooklyn Nets are major contenders for the NBA championship, and James Harden finding his Houston Rockets form will make it a cakewalk for them.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar