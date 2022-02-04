“We’ve gotten numb, in a way similar to how we got numb to LeBron” - Nick Wright believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA, says only LeBron James and Kevin Durant come close

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued his fine form, delivering top performances night after night. He has solidified himself as one of the best players in the NBA.

He has proven himself to be a strong contender for the 2022 MVP award, which would be a no-brainer if he leads the Bucks to back-to-back titles. The Bucks are currently ranked fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference with a win/loss percentage of 60.4, holding a 32-21 record on the season.

The Greek Freak has been pegged by many as the best player in the league. One such person is Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright. On his First Things First show, Wright revealed his current top 10 players in the league as he updates his NBA player pyramid. He ranks Giannis Antetokounmpo as the number one player in the league with LeBron James and Kevin Durant placing second and third respectively.

"Giannis is clearly the best player in basketball, LeBron and KD are clearly the two guys fighting at his heels the closest."

He likened the treatment the power forward gets to what was dished out to James during his time with the Miami Heat. Wright applauded Antetokounmpo's consistency, performing at the very top every night, reiterating that there exists no debate to say otherwise.

"We've gotten numb in a way similar to how we got numb to LeBron, you know in his Heat years, of the consistent every night greatness he's delivering. So I don't think there's any debate, I'm sorry, I personally, that Giannis is the best player in basketball. I don't think there's any debate anyone can have."

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double to secure the win for the Milwaukee Bucks over the Washington Wizards

In their last outing, the Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Washington Wizards in their 28th home game of the season. The game ended with Giannis Antetokounmpo registering a stellar performance, posting a triple-double of 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to aid the Bucks in securing their 32nd victory of the season as they now hold a record of 32-11.

The first quarter ended with the Bucks taking a three-point lead over the Wizards, which was further extended by an additional nine points at the end of the first half. The Wizards tried to get back in the game, reclaiming eight points in the third quarter. But it made no difference as the Bucks secured their highest scoring quarter, putting up 34 points in the fourth. Thereby claiming victory by a 14-point margin.

Jrue Holiday also had a good day at the office, recording 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. While Bobby Portis posted 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Khris Middleton recorded yet another low scoring game, posting 13 points in contrast to his even lower nine-point outing against the Denver Nuggets in the previous game.

