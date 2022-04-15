“We’ve never had a guy walk this planet like Kevin Durant… This guy has an answer for everything” - Tim Legler believes Kevin Durant is the best offensive player in the NBA

The debate over deciding the NBA's best offensive player lingers.

Kevin Durant's offensive play this season has been commendable as always, little wonder why he's referred to as arguably the best player in the league.

On ESPN's "First Take," former NBA players Tim Legler and Jay Williams debated the issue. Williams chose Kyrie Irving.

While Williams said the 6-foot-2 All-Star from Duke isn't the most efficient, he said he has never seen anybody do what he does with the ball.

"I think Kyrie Irving is the best offensive player we have in the game of basketball," Williams said. "I'm not saying he's the most efficient. As a guard who's studied this game, his difficulty in shot-making, I have never seen somebody be able to do what he's been be able to do with the ball like this before. Ever."

Legler, on the other hand, chose Durant as the league's best offensive player.

"I'm gonna go with the guy that possesses the greatest combination in one body of leg, handle and shooting ability," Legler said. "Because we've never had a guy walk this planet like Kevin Durant. With the length at 6-11, the pure stroke and then handles the ball like a two guard.

"No one player has ever possessed all three of those things. At no point is there a win against Kevin Durant defensively. And that's why I think he's the best offensive player. This guy has an answer for everything."

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets make it to the playoffs

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be making their fourth consecutive playoff appearance after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 in the play-in tournament. The Nets, the No. 7 seed, will take on the Boston Celtics, the No. 2 seed, in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series that starts Sunday.

NBA @NBA



34 PTS (12/15 FGM) | 12 AST



The



NETS/CELTICS Game 1: Sunday April 17th, 3:30pm/et on ABC Kyrie Irving was a PERFECT 9/9 FGM (20 PTS) in the first half, he finished the game with 34 points! #NetsWorld 34 PTS (12/15 FGM) | 12 ASTThe @BrooklynNets have advanced to the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel.NETS/CELTICS Game 1: Sunday April 17th, 3:30pm/et on ABC Kyrie Irving was a PERFECT 9/9 FGM (20 PTS) in the first half, he finished the game with 34 points! #NetsWorld34 PTS (12/15 FGM) | 12 ASTThe @BrooklynNets have advanced to the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel.🏀 NETS/CELTICS Game 1: Sunday April 17th, 3:30pm/et on ABC https://t.co/yxIvHVM1ee

With Kyrie Irving now able to play in all games, home and on the road, the Nets are expected to have a good playoff run. The point guard led Brooklyn on Tuesday, posting 34 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. He had a shot 80% (12 of 15), including 50% from beyond the arc (3 of 6).

Durant also looked playoff-ready as he posted 25 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. He shot 56.2% (9 of 16), making one of two 3-pointers. He played for the most time (42 minutes), alongside Irving.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein