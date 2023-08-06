"We've never had a leader and he's our leader" - Gilbert Arenas reveals Ty Lue's outlook on Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has recently been the subject of basketball critics as a good player who cannot win a championship. Now playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, the nine-time NBA All-Star is seen as one of the team's leaders according to Gilbert Arenas in his podcast.

Discussing Westbrook, Arenas bared that he was able to talk to Coach Tyronne Lue about the former MVP and had high regard for him which is in far contrast on how he was portrayed in the media.

"I talked to Tyronn Lue and I said man why did my man is getting no money. He said we gave him everything we had, he didn't want to go nowhere and we're glad he didn't because we've never had a leader and he's our leader" said Arenas.

"Think about the perception of Westbrook and Tyronn Lue said we finally have a leader on our team to push us forward."

Westbrook managed to play 21 regular season games with the Clippers and provided 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

The two-time NBA scoring champion drew flak and criticizm after failing to bond with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers, but this time around, he is seen by his head coach as a leader on a talented Clippers team.

WATCH: Gilbert Arenas tells Tyronne Lue's impression on Russell Westbrook

How did Bradley Beal's impression of Russel Westbrook change?

According to Gilbert Arenas, not all hate Westbrook. Another story that 'Agent 0' told in his podcast is when he spoke to Bradley Beal about their time together with the Washington Wizards.

Arenas mentioned that Beal's impression of Westbrook was swayed by the media and once he teamed up with him in Washington, the perception changed:

"Beal was telling us when we was in Washington, he said, when the trade happened, you know he was just worried about the perception of what Westbrook on who he is," tells Arenas.

Beal saw Westbrook on how he leads a team and was impressed on how he commands respect within closed doors of an NBA practice when no one is watching.

Unfortunately, Russell Westbrook only had one season with the Wizards and was traded to the Lakers the following season. This move by the franchise was not popular among Wizards players as per Beal.

"He said, 'I loved Westbrook. I'm mad he left', but it's crazy how the perception of it. Washington was mad he left," tells Arenas.

Russell Westbrook provided another triple-double season with the Washington Wizards in 2020-21. The numbers that he logged in were 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists in 65 games.

