"We’ve played B, B+ basketball" - LeBron James on the LA Lakers' narrow win over the Chicago Bulls | NBA News

Defending champions LA Lakers earned a hard-fought victory over the Chicago Bulls (117-115) in their tenth match of the 2020-21 NBA season earlier today.

The LA Lakers came into the game without Anthony Davis, who sat out owing to a hip injury.

The Chicago Bulls fought till the end as Zach LaVine posted an impressive 38 points, while Wendall Carter, Jr. chipped in with 23.

The LA Lakers responded with an all-round team performance as LeBron James went for 28 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds.

However, the Lakers did miss the commanding presence of Anthony Davis, with both Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrel not providing the dominant rim protection that AD offers.

Lebron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory in AD's absence

In the post-match interview, LeBron James talked about the LA Lakers’ start to the season and praised NBA veteran and teammate Jared Dudley

"We want to be better" - LeBron James on the LA Lakers' performances this season

LeBron James talked about the LA Lakers’ overall start to the season and the level of basketball that they have played so far.

He said:

“I think we’ve played B, B+ basketball, and that’s OK … we’ve added 5 new pieces to the rotation…we’ve played pretty good basketball, but we want to be better."

"Jared Dudley is a diamond in the rough" - LeBron James was all praise for his LA Lakers’ teammate

Lebron James was also impressed with 35-year-old Jared Dudley’s ability to play different positions as well as his overall commitment to the team. He said:

“(He is ready for) whatever the team needs, on or off the floor, he's ready for whatever. That's a diamond in the rough for a championship team."

Jared Dudley’s overall versatility is bound to come in handy as the LA Lakers try to mount a successful title defense.

The LA Lakers have enjoyed a decent start to the 2020-21 NBA season and have won 7 out of their first 10 games.

Meanwhile, their city rivals, the LA Clippers, traveled to the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors. They had a 20-point lead with around ten minutes remaining in the third quarter.

However, the Warriors responded heroically and ended up winning the game by ten points (115-105) as Stephen Curry finished with 38 points and 11 assists.