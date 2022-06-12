“We’ve tasted a championship, we want to have that feeling again” - 5x NBA All-Star opens up on Golden State Warriors' revival, compares it to a “Hollywood script”

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson has compared his team's road to redemption to a "Hollywood Script" during a recent interview.

The Warriors have missed the playoffs in the last two seasons. They weren't favored to win the title this year, but now find themselves two wins away from doing just that.

Speaking about the Dubs' revival, Thompson told SiriusXM NBA Radio's Brian Scalabrine:

"It's like a Hollywood script really, I mean, when you look at the preseason predictions from all the pundits and the quote unquote experts, not a lot of people in our corner. So to get to this point and do it with a bunch of guys, who might've been, you know, outcasts in free agency and kind of revived all of our careers is special.

Thompson continued by talking about the team's desire to win a championship again, saying:

"But we're not satisfied with just getting here, we've tasted a championship, we want to have that feeling again, and we know how hard it is, especially this part of the year. You know, emotions run high, and there's momentum shifts every game, so we just got to stay even keeled if we got to get there."

Golden State Warriors tie the NBA Finals series 2-2 as momentum shifts on their side ahead of crucial Game 5 contest

The Golden State Warriors are arguably in the middle of their most difficult NBA Finals series this year. The Boston Celtics were widely considered the favorites and were in the driver's seat until Game 4. But they failed to capitalize on their chances to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Warriors trailed by seven points at one stage.

Golden State Warriors @warriors & WE'RE ALL TIED UP!



See you in The Bay for Game 5. & WE'RE ALL TIED UP!See you in The Bay for Game 5. https://t.co/J9FP82lnqv

But Steph Curry produced a memorable 43-point, ten-rebound performance to give Golden State a 107-comeback win.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



43 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

14-26 FG

7-14 3PT What a night for @StephenCurry30 43 PTS10 REB4 AST14-26 FG7-14 3PT What a night for @StephenCurry30 🙌43 PTS10 REB4 AST14-26 FG7-14 3PT https://t.co/3pmKRuxaFC

Curry's heroic effort and the Golden State Warriors' remarkable improvement on defense in the second half proved to swung the tie in their favor. Steve Kerr's men gained a surprising advantage on the boards as they outrebounded Boston 55-42.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe Klay defended Jaylen the best he has all series down the stretch of Game 4 Klay defended Jaylen the best he has all series down the stretch of Game 4

They had 16 rebounds on the offensive end of the floor, leading to 19 second-chance points. Andrew Wiggins registered 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Klay Thompson had 18 points. The Golden State Warriors need Thompson and Draymond Green to play consistently better throughout the game if they are to beat the Celtics moving forward.

The two stars haven't complemented Steph Curry well so far, making it difficult for the Warriors to win games comfortably.

