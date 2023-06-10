"We did not waive Chris" - Fran Vogel clears air on Chris Paul exiting Suns

Chris Paul's future with the Phoenix Suns has been a topic of discussion in recent days. On June 8, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Phoenix Suns were exploring multiple options regarding Paul's future, including potentially waiving him.

"The Suns and Paul are exploring multiple options, league sources tell The Athletic, including a trade, waiving and stretching his contract over multiple years, or waiving and potentially re-resigning him in free agency," Charania wrote. "The Suns had initial discussions Wednesday with Paul’s agent, Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, and explained that they would be exploring all options."

However, during a recent interview with Sports Illustraded's Chris Mannix, new Suns head coach Frank Vogel cleared up any misunderstanding regarding Paul's current contract situation.

"Obviously, there was a misunderstanding yesterday," Vogel said. "We did not waive Chris [Paul] as was reported. But there are ongoing conversations about all of the options to improve the roster. I personally communicated with Chris and feel strongly about the opportunity to work with him. He's someone I've had immense respect for over the years."

Throughout his career, Paul has been viewed as one of the best point guards of his generation. Capable of initiating an offense, controlling the flow of a game, and taking over with his scoring, Paul has been atop his field in the NBA for over a decade.

"Not only just high game. His toughness. His IQ. He's just one of the great winners our game has ever seen," Vogel added. "So I'm really hopeful to have an opportunity to work with him this next year, and I think he can really help us get over the top."

Still, while the Suns have not moved on from Paul at the moment, that doesn't mean he isn't at risk of being waived later in the summer should the Suns not reach an agreement with him.

Suns likely to make moves this summer

With so much discussion surrounding Chris Paul's current contract, it's clear that the Phoenix Suns are looking to make moves this summer. After bouncing in the second round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix's front office will want to improve their chances of a championship next year.

Factor in the rumors surrounding a potential trade involving Deandre Ayton and the coaching change from Monty Williams to Frank Vogel, and it's clear that Phoenix is looking for significant changes in the near future.

Still, in order for the Suns to make changes to their roster, they will need to be active in the trade market or shed some of their current salaries. As such, it will be interesting to see how the current situation with Chris Paul shakes out.

After all, if Phoenix waives and stretches his contract, they could create the full Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, worth around $12.2 million - as reported by Spotrac's Keith Smith.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Before waiving CP, I had the Suns at $5.3M under the tax apron and about $15.8M under the super tax.



If they straight waive CP, the Suns would be $13.3M under the tax.



If they waive and stretch CP, they can get to $25.9M under the tax.



That frees up the full Non-Taxpayer MLE. Before waiving CP, I had the Suns at $5.3M under the tax apron and about $15.8M under the super tax.If they straight waive CP, the Suns would be $13.3M under the tax.If they waive and stretch CP, they can get to $25.9M under the tax.That frees up the full Non-Taxpayer MLE.

Then the question becomes, who would the Suns target during the free agency? Only time will tell.

