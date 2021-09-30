“We won’t let it bother us” – Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown on media comparisons between him and Jayson Tatum

Two of Boston Celtics’ best players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, are deep into their preparations for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. Brown, after missing several games with a wrist injury, is already close to 100% form. Tatum, meanwhile, is showing impressive physical development as a result of natural growth and serious offseason training. The Js are expected to be at the forefront of the Celtics' challenge for the NBA championship this season.

Chris Grenham, who covers the Boston Celtics, tweeted that Jaylen Brown, when asked about his on-court dynamics with Jayson Tatum, stressed that he does not let media talk bother him. Brown said:

“I think the media likes to dichotomize things and put one thing against the other. Like there has to be a batman and robin – we’re just two guys who can hoop. The reality is two guys that can hoop can coexist. The media wants to sometimes write the story that pulls us apart. But we talk a lot. We won’t let it bother us. We hear a lot of things, the comparisons, etc. But at the end of the day, I want the best for him and he wants the best for me.”

After career years for both players, there is already some sort of narrative from the media that the pillars of the Boston Celtics basketball team can’t work hand in hand for a common goal. If just a little bit of the said narrative from the media is true, Boston’s season could be over before it even started.

Will the chemistry between the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum change?

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a game against the Detroit Pistons.

Tatum and Brown have been with the Celtics as promising players and now as All-Stars. They have been through tough playoff battles and have worked well as supporting players and as the undisputed leaders of the Boston Celtics.

There is no reason to doubt that Jaylen Brown’s words. While they may not be the best of buddies off court, they have proven to be a duo with visible on-court chemistry. Without Kemba Walker, they should have the impetus to do even better for the team. The Boston Celtics are bullish about their future. The Brown and Tatum tag team is the biggest basis for such optimism.

