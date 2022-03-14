"Welcome home TB" - LeBron James sends Tom Brady an endearing message after the NFL maverick makes sensational retirement U-turn

The internet has been riddled with news of Tom Brady making a U-turn on his retirement decision. Amongst the many congratulatory messages received is one from LeBron James. Brady, who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days ago and announced his retirement, went back on it and stated that his "place is still on the field."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands."

While he acknowledged that he will have to leave the game someday in reality, he revealed that that time isn't now as he looks forward to his 23rd season with the Bucs.

"That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

LeBron James took to his Instagram story to welcome Brady to the Bucs and the game in general.

"LFG!!!!!! Yessir."

LeBron James dropped a tease, playing retirement as a character and Brady advertently responding.

"Retirement - Good to see you TB.

TB - Not so fast my friend *Lee Corso voice*"

Despite Tom Brady attributing his return to LeBron James, could Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick display over the weekend have also influenced that decision?

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

It came as a shock to the league and many fans around the world as Tom Brady announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after retiring 40 days ago.

Some have attributed his return to his visit to Manchester over the weekend. The quarterback was in the VIP section at Old Trafford as he was thrilled to a game of soccer that featured Manchester United taking on Tottenham Hotspur in an English Premier League fixture.

Brady saw Cristiano Ronaldo on display as he scored a hat-trick to secure the win for United. The striker has been phenomenal, despite being 37 years of age, he continues to perform at the very highest level.

However, he had stated that LeBron James was responsible for convincing him to unretire. Such a display could have been somewhat inspiring for Brady. He returned to the States and broke the news of coming out of retirement ahead of the new season.

Edited by Arnav