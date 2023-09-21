“Well they need a new owner" - Dennis Rodman once mercilessly ridiculed now $5,200,000,000 worth Mark Cuban and entire Dallas Mavericks organization

Dennis Rodman's short-lived 12-game stint with the Dallas Mavericks wasn't without drama. The five-time champion earned the wrath of team owner Mark Cuban after criticizing the latter and even team mainstay Dirk Nowitzki.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Nowitzki recollected Rodman's words where he slammed Cuban for the poor roster construction. Despite the promising talent in the side, the forward wasn't pleased and he made his feelings known.

“Well they need a new point guard, a new shooting guard, a new power forward and a new center and a new owner. Other than that, they’re ready to go.”

Surely, those words stung, and the repercussions were swift. Cuban released Rodman and the Mavericks went on to win 53 games that season, further proving 'The Worm' wrong when the side went 15-5 since his departure.

Dennis Rodman was signed by the Mavericks in the 1999-00 season and the move was made primarily to bolster the team's defense. Prior to his arrival, the team had a 10-3 record, only to win four more over the course of their next nine games. And as for the numbers, while he grabbed rebounds as only he could with 14.3 of them to his credit, he averaged just 2.8 points.

Add to this, he had six technical fouls and was even suspended for a game. The move proved to be ill-fated for Dallas, but his words were the final nail in the coffin as the team waived the legendary forward.

Dennis Rodman's best years came with the Chicago Bulls

Dennis Rodman saw a meteoric rise during his time with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 8.8 points, 17.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his seven seasons with the franchise with whom he won two championships.

His numbers were statistically better with the San Antonio Spurs with 4.7 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. After he was traded to the Chicago Bulls, he led the NBA in rebounding in all of his three seasons with them, averaging 5.2 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. His prime was instrumental in the Bulls registering their second three-peat.

There was no doubt that Rodman's best years came when he was part of the Windy City. He was the perfect weapon alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The 1998 season saw Rodman in hot soup more than just once, but his efforts on the court were never in doubt, and the Bulls were lucky to have had him in their ranks.