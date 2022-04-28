"Went 12, as in Brady-esque down the stretch, because he flat out clutched up" - Skip Bayless compares Memphis Grizzlies sensation's clutch nature to Tom Brady

After an incredible run in the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies find themselves in a neck-and-neck battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves. For a second vs. seventh seed matchup in a first-round playoff series, it has shattered all expectations.

Heading into the fourth quarter of a pivotal Game 5, the Grizzlies found themselves down double digits on Tuesday. In hopes of getting back into the game, they relied heavily on their best player. Fresh off winning the Most Improved Player award, Ja Morant pulled out all the stops.

Memphis outscored the Wolves 37-24 in the fourth quarter and came away with a 111-109 victory. They now hold a 3-2 series lead with a chance to end things in Game 6 on Friday in Minnesota. Morant finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

The national media gushed over this fun-loving Grizzlies team after their huge comeback win. FS1's Skip Bayless compared Morant to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady for his play down the stretch in Game 5.

"We just called 12 down the stretch. And 12 went 12, as in Brady-esque down the stretch, because he flat out clutched up."

Don't sleep on the Memphis Grizzlies

Even in the bright lights of the playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies continue to impress. Overcoming a late deficit in the playoffs is a challenge for any team, let alone one with minimal experience. With the culture they've built and how they rally alongside one another, there is no telling what this team can do.

With Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker suffering an injury, one can argue that the Western Conference is wide open. The Suns were the team to beat, but not being at full strength has opened the window of opportunity for others. Depending on how long Booker is out, there's a chance the Grizzlies can pull off a similar run to the Suns last year, when they reached the NBA Finals.

It's not going to be easy, but Memphis has the pieces to shock teams in the playoffs. Ja Morant has solidified himself as a superstar and is not scared of the moment. If he can continue to elevate his game, the Grizzlies should like their chances against anyone.

There is no denying Memphis is fighting an uphill battle. Not only do they have to worry about the Suns, but the Golden State Warriors as well. On top of that, they are on a collison course with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

In the end, Memphis is in control of their destiny. Judging off what we've seen thus far, they should be a growing dark horse to come out of the Western Conference.

