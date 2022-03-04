"WestBrick doesn't deserve to taunt ANYbody" - Skip Bayless tears into Russell Westbrook, calls it "pure comedy" watching him taunt Ivica Zubac

Skip Bayless has once again taken shots at Russell Westbrook for his antics during the LA Lakers game against the LA Clippers. The former MVP is not having a great campaign and Bayless has not missed an opportunity to criticize his performances for the Lakers.

In the LA Lakers' game against their intercity rivals, LA Clippers, the 33-year-old made an emphatic dunk over Ivica Zubac. Although the Lakers were down by 12 points at this point, Russell Westbrook made sure that Zubac knew about it and shared some words with the center.

Skip Bayless, however, took this as another chance to fire shots at the guard. He also complimented the Purple and Gold for the fight they put up to come back into the game, despite being 17 points down; but not without criticizing the guard.

The 70-year-old is active on Twitter when the Lakers play. At halftime, he sent out this tweet which read:

"At least the Lakers didn't quit, down 17 in the 2nd quarter to the Clippers. Now they're down 3 at half. But it was pure comedy watching Westbrick taunt Big Zu. Westbrick doesn't deserve to taunt ANYbody."

Russell Westbrook put in a strong performance in the first half, with 12 points on 71% shooting from the field. He had some brilliant dunks and was looking extremely motivated to put on a show for the Lakers.

Skip Bayless' comments on him have never really affected him. His reaction to the dunk was normal as he was all pumped up and this is how he has been for the 14 seasons he has been in the NBA.

His ability is known to all and just because he is in a slump doesn't take away the fact that he is one of the most athletic point guards in the game.

With two quarters still left to play, Westbrook will be hoping to have himself have a big scoring night as that will help him silence Bayless and many others who have taken shots at him for his performances this season.

Can Russell Westbrook come back into form for the LA Lakers this season?

Russell Westbrook was considered to be one of the biggest signings of the offseason for the Lakers. However, he has never really been able to live up to all the hype and has faced a lot of criticism for his dismal campaign. The 33-year-old is averaging 18.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 7.3 APG this season. These are not poor numbers; but for a former MVP like Westbrook, these aren't the best returns.

— @RicBucher "Russell Westbrook is still trying, and I can't say that for every member of the Lakers roster at this point. I'm going to at least give him that much respect." "Russell Westbrook is still trying, and I can't say that for every member of the Lakers roster at this point. I'm going to at least give him that much respect." — @RicBucher https://t.co/mAy52KvWW2

The Purple and Gold are in a tough spot with just 21 games left. Russ will need to be at his best for the remainder of this campaign if they are to win consistently. He has always been a bloomer post the All-Star break and the Lakers will be hoping for the same to happen again this season.

When Russell Westbrook plays well, the Lakers look good. So if he manages to do that for the remaining games, the Purple and Gold can make a push and possibly make a direct entry into the playoffs.

