What the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery results mean for New York Knicks: Pick projections, analysis and more

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, the New York Knicks have four picks in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, two each in the first two rounds.

Although second-round picks are not very highly rated, a few of them have dominated during their time in the NBA. One such prominent second-round pick is the 2020-21 NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic.

The New York Knicks' resurgence in the 2020-21 NBA regular season is an indication that the franchise is starting to successfully placing their pieces together. Although they had an underwhelming run in the playoffs, they can be proud of the fact that not many expected them to make it that far, considering their relatively slow start to the season.

Options for New York Knicks with their 2021 NBA Draft picks

With two first-round picks (19th and 21st), the New York Knicks stand a good chance of strengthening their roster. While the New York Knicks' front office is not known for its keen eye for talent, the team could benefit from the depth this class seems to have.

However, the New York Knicks will likely consolidate their picks in a trade-up as opposed to introducing four new rookies to their roster. While the second-round picks (32nd and 58th) will not hold much value, their two first-round selections might.

There are rumors that the New York Knicks could be looking to trade their first-round picks to move up in the draft. The Knicks missed out on the lottery position for the first time since 2013 and will be looking to make up for it.

Since the Golden State Warriors have the 7th pick, they might be open to trading their 14th, which the New York Knicks could take advantage of. Although the Orlando Magic have two first-round picks (5th and 8th), it is difficult to see them give up any of those positions, considering their laser-like focus on rebuilding.

Which players would fit perfectly in the New York Knicks system?

NBA draft pick Iggy Brazdeikis and 3rd (Duke) NBA draft pick, RJ Barrett in the 2019 NBA Draft

It is no secret the New York Knicks are lacking in some areas, with the guard position prominent among them. With a high pick, the Knicks could draft a solid shooting guard who could partner with Derrick Rose (if they decide to keep him).

If the New York Knicks successfully move up the draft, two options would serve them well. They could have a shot at signing either James Bouknight or Corey Kispert.

Bouknight is an astounding talent, possibly the draft's most creative scorer. The 20-year-old shooting guard from UConn is an explosive player and is not afraid to attack the rim.

Although his 3-point shooting was not as impressive, that was because the team relied heavily on him for points. While he will need to sharpen his playmaking skills, he thrives in isolation and has a knack for creating shots. If he makes it to the New York Knicks, he will have a unique opportunity to learn from one of the best point guards in the league.

Another prospect that could be perfect for the New York Knicks is Kispert. It is expected that he could be selected anywhere between 12 and the early 20s. If that prediction turns out to be right, the New York Knicks will likely have a chance to snatch him before anyone else does. However, that would be dependent on their ability to successfully move up before draft day.

The 22-year-old will be one of the older rookies coming into the draft, which might scare some teams away. However, he is a wing who can shoot the ball from beyond the arc.

During his time at Gonzaga, he averaged 19 points and shot 44% from the 3-point range. With the New Hour Knicks looking to build on their 2021 NBA playoffs success, he could be the guy to make meaningful contributions in his first year.

While these players might be a good fit for the New York Knicks, other teams might have their eyes set on them too. As we move closer to the D-day, things should become gradually more clear.

