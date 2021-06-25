What 2021 NBA Draft Lottery results mean for Orlando Magic: Pick projections, analysis & more

The Orlando Magic are perhaps the luckiest bunch heading into the 2021 NBA Draft. They have three picks as announced in the just concluded 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, two of which are early first-round selections.

The Orlando Magic had a 14% chance of securing the No.1 overall pick, but luck did not shine on the franchise. The Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets also had the same chance at securing the number one pick. In the end, it fell to the Pistons, with the Rockets following in second.

However, the Orlando Magic reaped maximum benefit from the Nikola Vucevic trade, as the 2021 top-four protected pick that was part of the Chicago Bulls' trade package cashed in at the best position possible, eighth.

The Orlando Magic has resolved to go through another rigorous rebuilding process. Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon left the franchise on transfer deadline day, which was the start of the rebuilding process. The front office is confident that these players can be replaced with vibrant talent from the 2021 NBA Draft.

Options for Orlando Magic with their 2021 NBA Draft picks

The Orlando Magic field a relatively young roster and will be looking to add a few more to the list. Although these picks will provide the Magic with sizeable bargaining power, the chances of there being a bargain are relatively low. As we draw closer to draft day, the true value of the Magic's 5th, 8th, and 33rd picks will be revealed.

Jeff Weltman, the President of Basketball Operations for the Orlando Magic, clearly stated that the franchise will add two young players to the roster. Magic representatives have already started scheduling visits with prospects ahead of draft day. While the No. 33 second-round pick might be used in a trade, it is evident that both first-round picks will be used to add talent from the 2021 draft class to the roster.

Although the Orlando Magic have failed to draft dominant players in recent years, they have drafted some of the biggest superstars in NBA history. The front office will be hoping to select another exceptional youngster.

With no signs of a first-round trade in view, the direction the franchise will be heading in is clear. But what players are available in those positions? And will they fit the Orlando Magic's system?

Possible selections that would fit the Orlando Magic's system

The Orlando Magic backcourt is full of talent, especially with the expected return of Markelle Fultz from a knee injury. However, the Magic is in dire need of a wing, and most especially a center. Weltman has stated that Vucevic could be replaced with one of the talents from the 2021 NBA Draft class.

Seeing as Jonathan Isaac is also expected to return ahead of the 2021-22 season, it would be unwise for the Orlando Magic to use both first-round picks on big men. While the front office will have to decide on which position is more important for the 5th pick, the choices are likely a wing and a center.

If for some reason the number 2-4 picks pass up on Evan Mobley, he will be a great fit for the Orlando Magic mainly because of his quickness and ability to protect the rim. He is an exceptional talent with so much promise.

However, if Mobley is not available, the more obvious choice will be Jonathan Kuminga. Unless he is played in a slightly different position, he might have a problem fitting in as the Orlando Magic have solid talents in Isaac Jonathan and Chuma Okeke manning the 4. Regardless, his physical attributes are an upside as the 6"8 forward has the wingspan of a 7 footer.

Moses Moody could be an excellent No. 8 pick for the Orlando Magic to fill in as the wing. Moody can develop to be a skilled catch and shoot marksman for the Magic. He finished his freshman year with a 16.8-point average while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

The 6"6 shooting guard also puts in a decent showing on defense. If he's unavailable, the Orlando Magic could draft James Bouknight in his place. Although not as impressive from 3-point range, James is more explosive and capable of creating his shots. If he is tasked with less ball control and is used as a role player, his shooting percentages will surely go up.

As the D-day approaches, there will be a lot of charter as regards what team will favor which player. However, with these early picks, the Orlando Magic has a good chance of benefiting from this draft class that is lauded for its depth.

