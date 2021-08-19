What is Anthony Davis' expected NBA 2K22 rating?

Despite being one of the highest-rated players in the game last year, LA Lakers star Anthony Davis could see his rating drop significantly in NBA 2K22.

After helping lead the Lakers to their 17th NBA Championship in the bubble alongside LeBron James, Davis' rating on NBA 2K21 began at 95 overall and reached as high as 96 before the new year. However, with fading form and injuries, his rating dropped to 93.

With the impending release of the newest 2K game, fans have been speculating about the ratings for their favorite players after the creators dropped some on Wednesday. Davis' teammate, James, will be among the top-4 players in the upcoming game with a rating of 96, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

But Anthony Davis hasn't even made the top-ten. After a disappointing campaign, how far could we see his rating drop in NBA 2K22?

Will Anthony Davis' rating drop below 90 overall in NBA 2K22?

Anthony Davis goes up for dunk for LA Lakers

Anthony Davis was a monster on both ends of the court to play with in NBA 2K21. He began the game as the fifth-best player overall with attributes that included an interior defense rating of 97, strength 90 and offensive consistency of 90. He was the second-highest rated player in the New Orleans Pelicans All-Time team behind Chris Paul with a description of 'Paint Beast'.

Anthony Davis was shining in his first NBA Finals



He proved to LA he was worth all the hype 💯 pic.twitter.com/Sak0hy66Mz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2020

However, as an avid gamer, he will be upset to see his rating drop outside the top ten stars after an injury-hit campaign.

Davis played in just 36 games last season for the LA Lakers. After aggrevating his right Achilles tendon in February, the Lakers big man missed two months of action but was clearly unable to get back to his best and suffered a groin strain in their playoff series with the Phoenix Suns.

Statistically, it was his lowest-scoring campaign since 2014. He grabbed the fewest number of rebounds and blocks in his nine-year career in the league and shot at a personal-worst 49% from the field. In the playoffs, Davis was only able to put up 17 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.

Nevertheless, he is still an All-Star caliber player. He is one of the most dominant bigs in the league and, with a summer of rehab behind him, can return to form. In the regular-season games he did play this season, Anthony Davis averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Anthony Davis with the REVERSE OOP to get to 42 PTS and finish off the @Lakers home win! pic.twitter.com/aVVqLcT8SX — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2021

Should he start the season well, it is inevitable that his NBA 2K22 rating will go up. To begin with, though, his character could start with a rating lower than the 93 he finished the previous game on. After all, 2K are dropping the ratings of 90% of players so as they may increase them during the season and keep gamers interested.

Where Anthony Davis' rating may fall is a tricky one. It would be incredibly harsh to drop him below 90 even if he didn't have a spectacular campaign. Therefore, a more realistic number would be either 91 or 92.

All three editions of NBA 2K22 are going to drop on September 10th, 2021.

