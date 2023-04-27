What are Anthony Edwards' contract details with the Minnesota Timberwolves? Salary, duration, and more

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday night, losing 112-109 to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. Despite the series loss, Edwards was able to shine and further establish himself as a franchise cornerstone.
Take a look at the details of Edwards' contract with the Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the first pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
Edwards has averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 77.0% from the free-throw line in three seasons. He was a first-time All-Star this season, averaging 24.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.7 bpg while shooting 45.9%, including 36.9% from 3-point range, and 75.6% from the free-throw line.
Edwards will enter 2023-2024 in the final year of his four-year, $44.3 million rookie contract. He is set to earn $13.5 million before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer. The Timberwolves will have the ability to offer Edwards a five-year, $204 million contract this offseason. The value of that contract could rise to $244 million if he is named to any of the three All-NBA teams this season or next.
Edwards improved his play in the postseason, likely ensuring he will be offered a max contract. He averaged 31.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.8 spg and 2.0 bpg while shooting 48.2% from the field, 34.9% from 3-point range and 84.6% from the free-throw line in five games.
Minnesota Timberwolves star cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault
Anthony Edwards was seen expressing his frustration after the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the postseason on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves star tossed a chair, which allegedly struck and injured two Denver Nuggets staff members.
Check out a video of Anthony Edwards tossing a chair below:
Edwards was cited for misdemeanor third-degree assault for knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury. He is due to appear in court in June. The one-time All-Star faces up to 18 months in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000, if convicted. The Timberwolves released a statement, which read:
"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment."