What are LeBron James' guaranteed career earnings in the NBA so far? Taking a look at The King's accumulated fortune

LeBron James is set to become the highest-paid NBA player ever, after he agreed to a to a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the LA Lakers that will see him play through to the end of the 2024-25 NBA season.

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal has a player option for the 2024-25 season, and can increase to $111 million if the salary cap rises to accommodate it.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

James' would have accrued anywhere between $528 million - $532 million from playing in the NBA at the end of the 2024-25 season, according to several different sources.

However, this is subject to LeBron opting into the contract. Should he choose to do so, he would have pipped Kevin Durant to become the highest paid player in the league.

His yearly earnings since entering the league in 2003, is as follows:

Source: Basketball Reference

In his article, Wojnarowski noted some of the intricacies of the deal, stating:

"James is ineligible for a no-trade clause because he agreed on an extension -- not a new deal. ... James is ineligible to be traded during the upcoming 2022-23 season because the second year of his extension exceeds a 5% raise." (via) ESPN

According to Spotrac, LBJ has obtained a total salary of $169,884,342 from the Cleveland Cavaliers, $153,491,118 from the LA Lakers and $64,008,659 from the Miami Heat, over his 19-year career in the league.

His salary from his Miami Heat days is especially noteworthy when the commotion James' move to Miami from the Cavs had caused in early 2010s is considered. In the end, all was forgiven after James took Cleveland to their first and only NBA championship later in 2016.

LeBron James' new deal is yet another testament to his greatness

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a league where teams try to get rid of players aged 35 and above at the earliest possible opportunity, LeBron James stands out as the only player to whom a team will not only give guaranteed money, but full-fledged max-contract money.

For reference, Devin Booker's supermax contract will rake in $56 million every year on average. LeBron's contract, should it balloon to $111 million, comes in at $55.5 million a year. Booker is 25 years old, LeBron, 37.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA LeBron James and the Lakers have agreed to a two-year contract extension, with a player option for the 2024-25 season, per @wojespn LeBron James and the Lakers have agreed to a two-year contract extension, with a player option for the 2024-25 season, per @wojespn 💰 https://t.co/LpTPs0ejua

The King's longevity is often cited as one of the key aspects of his so-called "G.O.A.T. case," referring to the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate. In his 19th year, LeBron came mighty close to leading the league in scoring, despite a poor performance from the Lakers.

All eyes are on James as he enters the 20th year of his career, a few thousand points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury