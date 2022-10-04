What is Athletes Unlimited? Taking a look at the venture Kevin Durant is set to make a major investment in

Kevin Durant has been one of the most talked about players during the NBA offseason. Thanks to his trade request, the Brooklyn Nets forward has made headlines. However, his latest move is a new business venture to help other athletes.

Durant is part of a group of investors who invested in Athletes Unlimited. They raised $30 million for this organization. KD's investment will help the organization grow and bring innovations for athletes.

Athletes Unlimited is a unique network of professional sports leagues for women founded in March 2020. The organization has achieved a lot despite only being active for two years. Durant's investment will help it achieve even more.

Kevin Durant invests in Athletes Unlimited

Athletes Unlimited is a network of sports leagues that has a different approach to sports. They believe the traditional professional sports model doesn't bring out the best in players. They also think fans could get more out of their viewing experience.

The network has existed for two and a half years and has already succeeded in several leagues. Their basketball, volleyball, lacrosse and softball leagues have been quite successful.

Kevin Durant's investment in Athletes Unlimited will help the organization grow (Image via Getty Images)

The journey of Athletes Unlimited began with softball, but it was eventually expanded to other sports. Furthermore, the organization recently signed a media deal with ESPN for softball and lacrosse.

Kevin Durant, who's on the organization's advisory board, released a statement about the investment.

“We have been advisors for AU since the very beginning, and we’re excited to be a part of this capital raise," Durant said. "Athletes Unlimited is at the forefront of women’s sports and an inspiration for how sports leagues can thrive with an athlete-first business model."

Athletes Unlimited is also affiliated with Nike. Besides Durant, the organization has many other popular athletes and sports personalities, including Abby Wambach, Taylor Rooks, and Jordan Larson.

Kevin Durant's future in the NBA

Kevin Durant is ready to move past the Nets' offseason drama. The Brooklyn Nets start their preseason on Monday, October 3, with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Considering this game is unimportant, Durant and other big-name players may not suit up. However, their first regular-season game is on Wednesday, October 19, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have another shot at the NBA title (Image via Getty Images)

