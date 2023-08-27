What is Austin Reaves' ethnicity? Looking at Lakers guard's cultural roots and family

Austin Reaves is white. He is American born and bred. However, his grandmother is German. Reaves obtained a German passport through his heritage.

He debated paying for the German national team. However, he decided to stay with Team USA. He made the squad for the World Cup this summer and is already leading Team USA during the tournament.

The American-born player has shattered stereotypes and continues to surpass expectations and assumptions given his skin color, moppy hair and slimmer frame.

The Lakers star was born in Newark, Arkansas. He grew up in the area. He grew up an LA Lakers fan.

Basketball is in Reaves’ blood.

His father is Brian Reaves. His mother is Nicole Wilkett. His parents both played college basketball at Arkansas State University. His mother was a standout, averaging nearly 20 points per game one season and receiving all-conference honors.

His older brother played at North Greenville and Central Missouri. Reaves played at Division I Wichita State before transferring to Oklahoma, a power conference program.

Reaves is dating his high school sweetheart, Jenna Barber. The two stayed together through college and have been together for nine years. Barber attended Arkansas State as well but did not play sports.

Austin Reaves in the World Cup

Reaves has received an insane amount of adoration at the World Cup upon arrival in the Philippines. He has a signature shoe deal with the Chinese brand Rigorer.

Reaves was mobbed at the airport. He also had an event in Manila with his shoe brand, and it was well attended by fans chanting his name. He also received the loudest cheer from the crowd during Team USA pregame introductions for their first game with New Zealand.

Reaves showed out on the court as well. He came off the bench to spur a second-half rally. He finished with 12 points and made multiple impact plays.

The crowd also reacted loudly anytime he did anything during the game. Reaves is clearly a fan favorite despite having no Asian roots or ties to the Philippines.

He will continue his rising fame and incredible run as Team USA continues its campaign for gold at the World Cup. It will take on Greece and Jordan before likely advancing to the second round. The USA remains the favorite the win the tournament.

