What is Ayesha Curry's net worth as of November 2021? A look into the ventures of Stephen Curry's famed partner

The union with NBA superstar Stephen Curry has put Ayesha Curry in the spotlight even more than she already was as an actress. While that creates great visibility for her brand, it also creates some level of interest, one of which is knowing how successful she is and by extension, her net worth.

Ayesha Curry is not just the wife of the Golden State Warriors point guard, as she has ventures of her own. The power couple are both successful, and their decade-strong fairytale union has been blessed with three wonderful kids.

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 Bay Area!! Join @ayeshacurry and me in celebrating 10 local orgs w/ bold ideas to help rebuild the community in the @googleorg Impact Challenge. Help shape the future of the Bay by casting your vote for the org that most inspires you 👉🏽 g.co/BayAreaChallen… Bay Area!! Join @ayeshacurry and me in celebrating 10 local orgs w/ bold ideas to help rebuild the community in the @googleorg Impact Challenge. Help shape the future of the Bay by casting your vote for the org that most inspires you 👉🏽 g.co/BayAreaChallen… https://t.co/PzzHups3Oh

Although married to the two-time NBA MVP, Ayesha Curry has made time to build an empire of her own, and has an estimated net worth of $16 million, according to playersbio. While she is most famous for her culinary skills, she started as an actress in 2008.

Ayesha Curry started her culinary journey in 2014

NBA player Stephen Curry (L) and Ayesha Curry attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion

The Canadian-American has starred in several television series and movies, including Good Luck Charlie, Whittaker Bay, Hannah Montana, 10 Items or Less, to mention a few. Ayesha Curry did not start her culinary journey until 2014, where she prepared a meal and uploaded the video on YouTube with no prior experience.

Following the success of her YouTube page, Ayesha Curry took a step further in her culinary career, hosting her show Ayesha's Homemade two years later on Food Network. Unfortunately, the show got canceled 13 episodes in, and she has since then served as the host for The Great American Cooking Show and Ayesha's Home Kitchen.

Ayesha Curry is also an author, as she has written several cookbooks and has a cookware line. She recently launched the fifth edition of Sweet July, one of her cookbooks.

The bulk of Ayesha Curry's earnings have come from her cooking shows. The chef has also served as a judge on several cooking competitions, including Chopped Junior and Guy’s Grocery Games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

One of Ayesha Curry's most recent endeavors is the Selena + Chef cook show which is back for season 3. It covers popstar Selena Gomez's attempt to learn new recipes from different chefs, and proceeds will be donated to charities of the chef's choosing.

Edited by Prem Deshpande