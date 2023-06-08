What are the best landing spots for Chris Paul? Finding out more

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul’s tenure in Phoenix appears to have reached its conclusion. According to a report from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes on Wednesday, the Suns plan to waive Paul:

“Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason,” Haynes reported.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania followed that up with another report that Paul could still be traded as well, ahead of his June 28 contract date:

“The Suns and Chris Paul are exploring multiple options, including a trade, stretching his contract, or waiving and re-signing him in free agency. Phoenix expected to discuss trades ahead of Paul’s June 28 contract date,” Charania reported.

Paul is owed $60.8 million over the next two seasons. However, only $15.8 million of that is guaranteed (next season). Whether he is waived or traded, Haynes noted that Paul "plans to play several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship."

Paul is owed $60.8 million over the next two seasons. However, only $15.8 million of that is guaranteed (next season). Whether he is waived or traded, Haynes noted that Paul “plans to play several more years and is eager to help a team contend for a championship.”

There should be plenty of interest in the 38-year-old guard from around the league. Paul’s suitors will likely include contending teams trying to get over the hump and rebuilding teams looking for veteran leadership to help them compete.

So, on that note, here are some teams that could make sense as landing spots for Paul:

#1 LA Lakers

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul

The LA Lakers are currently viewed as the favorite to land Chris Paul through trade or free agency. Paul is good friends with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. Meanwhile, the Lakers could use another reliable playmaker outside of James.

The team is reportedly torn on whether to re-sign combo guard D’Angelo Russell, who is more of a pure scorer than a playmaker. Landing Paul would make it easier for the Lakers to move on from Russell while also helping them extend their title window.

#2 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul

Like the LA Lakers, the Boston Celtics could use another playmaker like Chris Paul. The team lacked a pure point guard all season and struggled to generate consistent offense at times in the playoffs.

Paul would also provide the Celtics with extra veteran leadership and an edge that many believe they were missing this year.

#3 Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul and Houston Rockets rising star shooting guard Jalen Green

The Houston Rockets are reportedly looking to accelerate their rebuild after finishing near the bottom of the league for the third straight year. Houston is coming off a season where they finished 14th in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

Meanwhile, they finished last in the league in terms of team assists with 22.4 APG. So adding Chris Paul’s veteran leadership and 8.9 APG could do wonders for their young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

Plus, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported in May that the Rockets would have interest in Paul if he becomes available.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral If Chris Paul becomes available, the Houston Rockets could consider acquiring him, per @KellyIko If Chris Paul becomes available, the Houston Rockets could consider acquiring him, per @KellyIko https://t.co/9rQu642Cg0

#4 Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul and Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden is expected to decline his $35.6 million player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent. Harden is reportedly torn between re-signing in Philly or re-joining his old team, the Houston Rockets.

If Harden ends up leaving the Sixers, Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet has been mentioned as a potential replacement signing. However, if the Sixers strike out on both players and Chris Paul is waived, he could make for a solid fallback option.

Signing Paul would, at the very least, help mitigate the loss of Harden and ensure Philly remains competitive around superstar center Joel Embiid.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul and Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks could use some roster reinforcements after falling in five games to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. They have limited financial flexibility, however, if Chris Paul is waived, they could still be strong suitors for the veteran point guard.

Paul would provide the Bucks with additional playmaking. He would also give Milwaukee a lethal starting five of Paul, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, assuming the Bucks retain their free agents.

