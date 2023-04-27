What are the biggest 4th quarter comebacks in the NBA playoffs? Looking at the best game recoveries of all time

On Wednesday, Miami Heat erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit in Game 5 to eliminate Milwaukee Bucks with a 128-126 overtime win. Jimmy Butler scored 42 points to lead the Heat to a stunning upset of the No. 1 seeded Bucks. The Bucks shot 5 of 25 from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the largest deficit covered in the fourth quarter for a series-clinching victory. The Heat are on a roll as they overcame a 14-point deficit in Game 4 as well.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the largest deficit covered in the fourth quarter for a series-clinching victory.

Memphis Grizzlies were the first team to make multiple fourth-quarter comebacks in the same playoff series last season. The Grizzlies advanced past the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games. The Heat are now the second team to accomplish the feat.





The Grizzlies are first team in NBA history to have multiple fourth-quarter double-digit comeback wins in the same playoff series

The biggest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history came in a regular season game. In 1977, Milwaukee Bucks erased a 28-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta Hawks. In more recent history, Toronto Raptors beat Dallas Mavericks in 2019 after being down 23 points in the fourth-quarter.

Which team pulled off the biggest fourth quarter stunner?

2002 Boston Celtics vs New Jersey Nets - 21 points

Paul Pierce outscored the Nets by himself, 19-16 in the fourth quarter to lead the Celtics to a comeback victory. The Celtics erased a 21-point deficit in the final frame. It was Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a series Boston would eventually lose in six games.

The Celtics outscored the Nets 41-16 as a team in the fourth quarter. The game was in Boston and the raucous home crowd helped spur the victory.

May 25, 2002, Paul Pierce outscored the New Jersey Nets 19-16 in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics erase a 21-point deficit in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The 94-90 victory remains the biggest comeback in NBA Playoff history.

2012 Los Angeles Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies - 21 points

In Game 1 of the Western conference first round, the Clippers were down 21 points in the fourth and came back to win on the road. They stormed back to a 99-98 win. They outscored Memphis 35-13 in the final period. LA eventually won the series in seven games.

2015 Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans - 20 points

Steph Curry led the Warriors to a dramatic 123-119 overtime win in Game 3 of the Western conference first round. The Warriors erased a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter, storming back to claim the victory.

Curry dropped 40 points on the night and Klay Thompson added 28. Curry sent the game into overtime with a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds of the game. The Warriors went on to win the NBA title that season.

