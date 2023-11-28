What is the biggest margin of loss for LA Lakers in franchise history? Listing 5 worst losses after 44-point loss to Philadelphia 76ers

The LA Lakers recently lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by 44 points on Monday night. After Philly's dominant 138-94 victory over the Purple and Gold, the Sixers made history by joining the list of teams that beat the Lakers by a huge margin.

Having said that, here's a look at the five teams including the Philadelphia 76ers that have beaten the LA Lakers by a big margin:

LA Clippers and 4 other NBA teams who beat the LA Lakers with the biggest margin

#1) Dallas Mavericks (49 points)

2016-17 Dallas Mavericks

In one of their matchups during the 2016-17 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks showcased an exceptional display of dominance against the LA Lakers, securing a dominant victory with an astounding 49-point lead. Both the Lakers and Mavericks were bottom-feeders in the Western Conference at the time, however, fans can't disregard the fact that Dirk Nowitzki and his crew performed exceptionally as a team against the Purple and Gold.

#2) Utah Jazz (48 points)

Lakers vs Jazz 2016

One of the Lakers' most humiliating losses happened during Kobe Bryant's final season in the NBA. Before Kobe annihilated the Utah Jazz in his farewell game in April 2016, the Jazz got the better of the Purple and Gold a month earlier when they beat the Lakers by 48 points.

Clearly, Bryant channeled his inner Michael Jordan and took that personally, given how he destroyed Utah in his final game with 60 points.

#3) LA Clippers (48 points)

Lakers vs Clippers 2014

Tied at second place are the LA Clippers when they beat the LA Lakers for 48 points back in March 2014. This was during the "Lob City" era of the Clippers. The trio of Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, and Chris Paul put their LA team on the map, outshining the Lakers as the best team in California at the time.

#4) Portland Trail Blazers (46 points)

Clyde Drexler

In a jaw-dropping showdown during the 1994-95 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers delivered a resounding performance, beating the LA Lakers with an astonishing 46-point lead. Right from the tip-off, the Trail Blazers showcased an incredible level of intensity and control, dominating both ends of the court.

Led by key players Clyde Drexler and Clifford Robinson who exhibited an exceptional display of offensive prowess and defensive prowess, Portland dictated the game's tempo, leaving the Lakers struggling to keep pace.

#5) Philadelphia 76ers (44 points)

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

The 2023-24 Philadelphia 76ers squad is the latest team to join the list of NBA teams who beat the LA Lakers by a huge margin. The duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey was too much for the Purple and Gold to handle. Unfortunately, none of the Lakers stars could score at least 20 points and clearly showed signs of struggle to beat Philly. Ultimately, the Sixers dominantly beat LA 138-94.