What is Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck’s wife Emilia Fazzalari’s net worth: All you need to now

Emilia Fazzalari is the wife of Wyc Grousbeck, co-owner of the Boston Celtics. He purchased the team in 2002 with a group of investors who later became "Banner 17 LLC."

This name was a play on the group's desire to see the Celitcs win their 17th championship in franchise history. Their goal became a success in 2008, when the trio of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen took down Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers.

Emilia Fazzalari has been married to Grousbeck since 2017. She is 57 years old, and is from Eastpointe, Michigan. Since the two got married, they have not had any children together. However, Fazzalari is the stepmother of Grousbeck's two children from his first marriage.

What does Emilia Fazzalari do?

Similar to her husband, Emilia Fazzalari is successful in the business world. She is currently the CEO of two different companies, Cinco Spirits Group and Cincoro Tequila.

Cinco Spirits Group is a spirits manufacturer based out of the United States that has "a focus on creating a dynamic, luxury portfolio with a best in class organization to win with the premium spirits consumer." The company is based out of New York City.

As the name suggets, Cincoro Tequila is a brand of tequila. The company is owned by some high-profile people in the NBA. Along with Emilia Fazzalari, Michael Jordan, Jeanie Buss, Wyc Grousbeck and Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edebs all hold stake in the company.

The company came about one night when all the now owners had a dinner together. After hearing about how passionate they were about tequila, they decided to launch their own line.

There are five different tequilas to choose from, and they all vary in price. The cheapest bottle is $86.99 and the most expensive one is $1,358.99.

Before becoming the CEO of these two companies, Fazzalari worked for a company called Moody's Investment Services.

What is Emilia Fazzalari's net worth?

With the success of her two businesses and other ventures, Fazzalari has a pretty substantial net worth. As of 2022, she was valued at $400 million.

Even with his ownership of the Boston Celtics, Wyc Grousbeck does not have a higher net worth than his wife. He is also currently valued at $400 million. Given that they are both part-owners of Cincoro Tequila, it's not shocking to see their net worth be around the same amount, even with the fact that Grousbeck owns an NBA franchise.

