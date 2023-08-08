What is the Brooklyn Nets roster for 2023 looking like? Who does Jacques Vaughn want?

The Brooklyn Nets made huge trades last season as their superteam centering around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden has finally disintegrated. They got significant pieces in return.

The Phoenix Suns deal recovered Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, both excelling in their new home in Brooklyn. The team looks to move forward building around these two guys.

Coach Jacques Vaughn will want players who coordinate with Bridges and Johnson and are strong on defense.

Johnson and Bridges are both great defenders. Vaughn is a defensive mind who wants guys with the same competitive spirit.

The Nets' roster currently appears to have a nice combination of young players and veteran pieces. They had enough fuel to make it to the playoffs last season despite trading away Durant. They look forward to using their balanced attack and defense in the East.

There are still some potential moves to be made. The Brooklyn Nets could trade away Ben Simmons as he struggled to find the floor and cope with injuries since coming to Brooklyn. So what does the current Nets roster look like this season?

Brooklyn Nets' news and offseason moves

Brooklyn did not make too many big moves in free agency this offseason. The team is over the cap but stayed $8 million under the luxury tax. They seek to operate as a team under the tax this season after having one of the highest payrolls for years.

Their offseason began with drafting Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead in the first round, both signing with the main roster. Brooklyn also added second-round pick Jalen Wilson on a two-way deal.

The Nets' biggest move this season was keeping Johnson as he was a restricted free agent. Brooklyn signed the former North Carolina product to a massive 4-year. $94.5 million deal.

Nets players Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges will be on Team USA at the World Cup.

Brooklyn also traded away veteran shooter Joe Harris to the Detroit Pistons for second-round picks. They also sent veteran Patty Mills to Houston in a three-team deal to bring back more second-round picks.

Brooklyn may potentially add Tyler Herro or another piece if they can successfully trade away Simmons in a potential multi-team trade. Simmons has been rumored to be included in a potential Damian Lillard to Miami deal.

Brooklyn may also look to deal with veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie. He is on an expiring deal and has a tradeable contract.

The Nets filled out the rest of their roster with some one-year deals this offseason. They added former Laker Lonnie Walker, who played well in the playoffs, as well as Dennis Smith Jr., Darius Bazley, and Trendon Watford to the bench.

Solid veterans Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Nic Claxton, will assist the forwards to stay in the competition in the East. Cam Thomas will also be looking to go offensive in this roster.

