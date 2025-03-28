What is Caleb Love's NBA Draft projection? Arizona star's stock rises after epic duel against Cooper Flagg

Caleb Love arguably had his best game for Arizona on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 100-93 loss to Cooper Flagg and Duke in the Sweet 16. Love, who spent his first three seasons in North Carolina, showed his longtime rivals that he wasn't intimidated by the Blue Devils’ stacked roster. The combo guard finished the game with a season-high 35 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The former Tar Heel kept the Wildcats in the game with his scoring, playmaking and leadership. No. 4 Arizona only trailed 48-42 at halftime behind Love’s 14 points and one assist.

The 23-year-old guard played even better in the second half, finishing the period with 21 points. Arizona’s star player nearly stole the thunder from Flagg, who had 30 points, including 18 in the first half.

However, the Wildcats didn't have enough shooting, rebounding and defense to overcome Flagg’s Duke, who reached the Elite 8. While the presumptive No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft moves on, Caleb Love’s collegiate career ends.

Where will Caleb Love land in the 2025 NBA draft?

When NBA.com released a two-round 2025 NBA mock draft, Caleb Love didn't make the list. After his performance against Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils, teams could grab him late in the second round.

Per the scouting report from NBA Draft Room:

“Love is an aggressive scoring guard with a downhill style of play. He attacks the defense and has both power and quickness on his drives to the hoop. He doesn’t shy away from contact and he’s a guy who can finish above the rim.”

The analysis of Love’s game was spot-on in the game against Duke. He didn't take a breather and hit 11 of 21 shots, including 5-of-11 from behind the arc.

Love doggedly and aggressively attacked the paint, which helped him earn nine free throw attempts. When Tommy Lloyd needed a basket, he never hesitated to go to Love despite the attention Duke had on him.

Multiple teams with playmaking and scoring needs could give him serious consideration late in the second round.

NBA teams who could be interested in Caleb Love

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the No. 58 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Regardless of how the season will end for the Cavs, they could likely retool their backcourt. Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill and Javonte Green will become unrestricted free agents. Emoni Bates and Luke Travers might not get qualifying offers after spending most of the season in the G League.

The only true point guard on the roster is All-Star Darius Garland, making Cleveland a potential landing spot for Caleb Love. The Cavs could pick Love and stash him behind Garland and have the former Arizona star compete for the primary backup role with another rookie or veteran.

New York Knicks

Injuries to Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride highlighted the New York Knicks’ lack of point guard depth. Cameron Payne, who will become an unrestricted free agent next season, has tried to fill in the role until one or both return. Delon Wright and Landry Shamet, who have the same status as Payne, might not be in Knicks uniform next season.

The Knicks could get Caleb Love with the No. 53 pick and have him battle Tyler Kolek for the third string point guard role after Miles McBride.

Love could also slot in at the No. 2 spot arguably better than Kolek because of his scoring skills. Breaking into a Tom Thibodeau rotation will be tough for Love, but he will be in a great spot to learn from Brunson. The Knicks could also need a boost of youth, energy and scoring in the backcourt.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are another team in need of a boost from the backcourt. Veterans Patty Mills, Ben Simmons and Amir Coffey become unrestricted free agents after this season. Seth Lundy and Patrick Baldwin Jr., on two-way contracts, might not also be around. The Clippers could retool by adding Caleb Love with the No. 49 pick.

Love is arguably the better scorer than any of the backup guards in Ty Lue’s current roster. He has a better chance of having more impact than Mills, Simmons, Lundy and Baldwin.

Caleb Love showed that he doesn't shrink in big moments. He could give the Cavaliers, Knicks and the Clippers, potential title-contending teams next season, a boost.

