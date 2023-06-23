What can Emoni Bates bring to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday. The former No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class had been on the cover of Sports Illustrated, drawing comparisons to Kevin Durant, Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

A string of events altered his path to the NBA, as the former projected No. 1 pick fell to the Cavs at 49th. Could this be the steal of the draft that puts Cleveland over the top with its young, talented core?

Emoni Bates: Elite scoring

The 6-foot-10 wing was a great scorer at all three levels in college, averaging 19.2 points per game and shooting at a 33.0% clip from 3-point range. His 40.0% shooting overall isn't great, but there's a lot to be excited about with his scoring potential.

Bates can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim, use his quick handle to get to his spot in the midrange and can pull up from 3 at will. Developing his already solid mechanics will give the Cavaliers the scorer they've missed on the wing.

Emoni Bates' defensive potential

Emoni Bates will not light the world on fire defensively, but that doesn't mean he can't. Bates' frame and elite athleticism leave room for growth, both physically in the weight room and in game situations. Despite only being listed at 190 pounds, the newest Cavalier was able to snatch 5.8 rebounds while blocking 0.7 shots a gamelast year at Eastern Michigan.

The numbers may not be eye-popping, but they're promising. Bates possess all the tools necessary to be a solid shot blocker and rebounder. With some development and refinement of techniques and mechanics defensively, those tools will flourish in an NBA setting.

Ultimately, this was a low-risk selection for a Cleveland team looking to contend. Emoni Bates has a real possibility of being a steal for the Cavs. If he is developed, Cleveland could have another young piece for its core.

The Cavaliers missed scoring from the wing, as well as off the bench, desperately last season. Bringing in Bates could solve both problems.

There is no telling what will happen with Bates in Cleveland. He could end up being just another late draft pick that didn't pan out, but there is true potential here. The Cavs could have a good one.

