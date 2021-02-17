What channel is Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live stream | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Boston Celtics in a crunch NBA season 2020-2021 matchup at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The encounter is the first of a two-game mini-series as the two sides will be going head-to-head again later this week.

While the Celtics returned to winning ways by beating the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, the Hawks lost their fourth straight game with a defeat to the New York Knicks on Monday.

Either way, both teams have been disappointing in their last ten games. The Boston Celtics have lost six of those games while the Atlanta Hawks have lost eight.

The Celtics are in a much better position in the points table as they currently occupy 4th place. Meanwhile, the Hawks are placed eleventh in the standings.

RT to make @thetraeyoung a 2x #NBAAllStar!



Your votes count DOUBLE today! pic.twitter.com/LfxeaNQEon — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2021

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been exceptional for the Boston Celtics, averaging 26.0 and 25.4 points per game respectively, and will be expected to deliver again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trae Young will have to shoulder the responsibility of reviving the Atlanta Hawks' aspirations to qualify for the playoffs.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Jaylen Brown (27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST) and the @celtics defeat Denver at home!



Jayson Tatum: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

Kemba Walker: 17 PTS, 3 3PM

Nikola Jokic: 43 PTS pic.twitter.com/P4mfsjxaCh — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2021

Atlanta Hawks Team News

Rajon Rondo has been ruled out of the game against the Boston Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks have a number of injury concerns ahead of this fixture. As many as four players have been ruled out of this game, while one player is listed as questionable.

The list of sidelined players includes Rajon Rondo (back), Kris Dunn (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee).

Tony Snell is the player listed as questionable as he continues to recover from his Achilles injury.

Injured: Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Doubtful: Tony Snell

Unavailable: None

Boston Celtics Team News

The Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis (R) is considered to be day-to-day

The Boston Celtics started the season with multiple injuries but have deployed a strong enough team in the last few weeks.

The Celtics have been without Marcus Smart (calf) and Romeo Langford (wrist) for a long time, and the two are the only players ruled out for this fixture.

Daniel Theis (finger) is the latest player to be injured and missed the last game against the Denver Nuggets. He is considered to be day-to-day as of now.

Injured: Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: Daniel Theis

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Hawks vs Celtics game start?

USA: Wednesday, 17th February 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Thursday, 18th February 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Hawks vs Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game will be televised locally by NBC Sports Boston and Fox Sports Southeast. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.