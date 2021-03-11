What channel is Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 11th l NBA Season 2020-21

Two elite teams will battle it out in a marquee 2020-21 NBA matchup when the Boston Celtics take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have been keeping things interesting both on and off the court this campaign. Pulling off another blockbuster move, the Brooklyn Nets signed 6x All-Star Blake Griffin to their roster, improving on what was already touted as a championship-caliber team.

The Brooklyn Nets ended the first half of the season with a bang, ascending to second spot in the East with a 24-13 record.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets superteam with their power-packed trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker. After running into some turbulence, the Boston Celtics have been able to weather the storm, closing out the first half of the season with four consecutive wins. That run has seen them climb back to fourth in the East after a 19-17 start to their campaign.

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets game commence?

USA: March 11th, 2021; 7:30 PM (Eastern Time).

India: March 12th, 2021; 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets game?

The game between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets will be televised on the TNT Network. Local coverage of the game will be available on the Yes Network (Brooklyn). The matchup can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Boston Celtics - Team News

Jaylen Brown (#7) and Jayson Tatum (#0) of the Boston Celtics

The biggest question surrounding the Boston Celtics has been their consistency this campaign. They have been an elite team in the league over the past few years, but the first half of their season was a roller coaster ride.

Now, with a shifting landscape reality sinking in, the Boston Celtics must take their game to the next level or become fodder to the offensive juggernaut that is the new-look Brooklyn Nets.

After playing for Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, Jayson Tatum will now lock horns with Durant's Brooklyn Nets. Tatum continues to lead the Boston Celtics with a team-best average of 24.9 points on 43% shooting in 31 games thus far. But he will have to come up with a big performance to win at the home of the Brooklyn Nets.

Report: 'Many front office folks' believe Harrison Barnes trade to Celtics 'could be coming'

In their injury report, the Boston Celtics have ruled out Marcus Smart for this game. Besides Smart, the Celtics will also be without Romeo Langford.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Kevin Durant (#7), James Harden (#13), Joe Harris (#12) and DeAndre Jordan (#6) of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have put the league on notice with another powerful move, bringing in Blake Griffin to help their side get over the hump.

The 31-year-old will be reunited with his former 'lob city' days frontline partner, DeAndre Jordan. Griffin parted ways with the Pistons after both parties agreed to a contract buyout. The former All-Star is averaging 12.3 points on 36% shooting in 20 games this campaign.

The Brooklyn Nets will enter the second half of the season with the best offensive rating in the league and a roster is teeming with an embarrassment of riches.

Apart from being the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets are also the favorites to go all the way this season. In Durant's absence, Kyrie Irving has taken over the mantle of primary scorer, averaging 27 points in 35 minutes from the floor, while the 'Beard' James Harden is clocking 25 points and dishing out 11 dimes per contest.

"I'm there to help however I can...I'm excited to be a Net." Blake Griffin spoke about his decision to come to Brooklyn



Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant for this game, with there being no clarity on his return just yet. Spencer Dinwiddie remains out for the entire season. Jeff Green, who suffered a shoulder contusion after a hard foul by Patrick Beverley in the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Clippers, could also be out for this matchup.