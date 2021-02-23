What channel is Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 23rd l NBA Season 2020-21

The Boston Celtics visit American Airlines Center in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight. The two teams have a nearly identical record. While the Celtics are 15-15, the Mavericks are 14-15 for the season. This is the first time these two teams are meeting this season and the matchup is predicted to be an exciting one.

The Boston Celtics have had sporadic wins and losses. They have been unable to gain any momentum or sustain any winning streak so far. The roster is dealing with injury issues time and again and that is costing them games.

The Dallas Mavericks too are having a mediocre season. They are in a similar situation as the Celtics and have failed to maintain a winning streak.

Dallas Mavericks - Team News

Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks

Fans and analysts had expected the Dallas Mavericks to be higher in the rankings. But Kristaps Porzingis' early-season injury and players getting ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols have cost the Dallas Mavericks several games.

This is the second of a back-to-back match for the Dallas Mavericks. They took on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and won by 10 points after Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 50 points.

Maxi Kleber suffered a left ankle sprain during the game against Memphis and has been ruled out of this match. Center Kristaps Porzingis did not play against Memphis due to a back injury and his status for this game is unknown.

Injured: Maxi Kleber

Doubtful: Kristaps Porzingis

Unavailable: None

Boston Celtics - Team News

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

The Boston Celtics have fallen short of expectations this season, having made the Conference Finals three out of the past four years. The Celtics need to shake off their injury issues and find some rhythm or else they won't be able to bag a decent playoff spot.

The Boston Celtics have the same lineup for this game that they've been using for the past few matchups. Marcus Smart continues to be out of the lineup as he is rehabbing from a left calf injury. He is expected to return following the NBA All-Star break. Backup guard Romeo Langford has a similar return status as he rehabs from a right wrist injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Dallas:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 22, 2021

Injured: Romeo Langford, Marcus Smart

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks game start?

USA: February 23, 2021; 7:30 PM ET.

India: February 24, 2021; 6 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks game?

This matchup will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Boston (Local TV) and nationally televised on TNT (National TV).

Fans can tune in to the radio at ESPN 103.3 FM / 1270 and 98.5 The Sports Hub to listen to the game. It can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

